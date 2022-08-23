Read full article on original website
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Russian Force Won't Return From Mission Fearing Ukraine Deployment: Report
Ukrainian intelligence officials say Russian troops in Kazakhstan don't "want to replenish the composition of the occupation contingent" in Ukraine.
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
IAEA team heads to Ukraine nuclear plant, as offensive launched in south
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday he was en route to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as Kyiv's forces launched a counteroffensive to retake the occupied southern region of Kherson. Kherson city lies some 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -- Europe's largest atomic facility -- which has also been occupied by Russian troops since early March.
Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
Serbia opposition, rights groups condemn EuroPride cancelation decision
BELGRADE, Serbia — Opposition parties in Serbia and international rights groups on Sunday denounced a decision by populist President Aleksandar Vucic to cancel next month’s pan-European LGBTQ EuroPride event because of what he said were threats from right-wing extremists. Most of the groups said that they would ignore...
FBI responds to Mark Zuckerberg claims in Joe Rogan show
The day after Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook limited a polarizing story ahead of the 2020 election because of an FBI warning, the federal agency said it can only alert a private entity of a potential threat, not require it to take action. In an episode of the “Joe Rogan...
FBI found 184 classified documents in boxes returned by Trump, redacted affidavit says, prompting search
WASHINGTON — A redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to justify the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was unsealed Friday, revealing details of the federal government's efforts to recover classified documents, including top-secret information. The 36-page affidavit, much of which was heavily redacted,...
Ukraine on edge as shelling near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant continues
Officials in Zaporizhzhia are reviewing evacuation plans and doling out iodine tablets for nearby residents to take if radiation leaks from the nuclear plant. The head of Zaporizhzhia’s regional government says if disaster strikes, Ukrainians in Russia-controlled areas would be taken to central and west Ukraine. The U.N.’s nuclear agency says it’s aiming to send inspectors to the site in a few days to assess damage and safety systems after shelling forced the plant to be briefly taken offline.Aug. 28, 2022.
Zelenskyy warns of ‘dangerous’ situation as sides trade blame about nuclear plant shelling
Russian forces fired missiles and artillery on Ukrainian-held areas across the river from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, officials said Saturday, amid fears that fighting around the complex could trigger a radiation leak or an even bigger catastrophe. As concern persisted about safety at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power...
Intel officials will assess ‘risk to national security’ from documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said her office will lead a damage assessment of the documents that were removed from former President Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago home, in a letter to congressional lawmakers, obtained by NBC News Saturday. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or...
MTP Compressed: Justice Department releases unsealed affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), member of the January 6 Select Committee, joins Meet the Press to discuss the unsealed affidavit released by the Justice Department for the Mar-a-Lago search. Plus, Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis and Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul talk about the developments in Ukraine, now six months into the war. Also, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson looks ahead to the Artemis lunar launch.Aug. 28, 2022.
Director of National Intelligence tells Congress they will review Mar-a-Lago document disclosure risk
The Nation’s top intelligence officials are assessing the possible repercussions of the classified documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told Congress she’d lead the review of “the potential risk to national security” from the disclosure. The goal is to ensure no agents are currently at risk, according to former intelligence agents like CIA Case Officer Marc Polymeropoulos. Meanwhile, Trump continues to slam the investigation calling it “pure politics” and applauding a Florida judge he appointed for indicating she would support an independent “special master” in the case.Aug. 28, 2022.
At least 23 killed, 140 wounded after clashes break out in Libya’s capital
CAIRO — Deadly clashes broke out Saturday in Libya’s capital between militias backed by its two rival administrations, portending a return to violence amid a long political stalemate. At least 23 people were killed and 140 more wounded, the Health Ministry said. It added that 64 families were...
