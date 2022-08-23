ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Vladimir Putin
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
AFP

IAEA team heads to Ukraine nuclear plant, as offensive launched in south

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday he was en route to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as Kyiv's forces launched a counteroffensive to retake the occupied southern region of Kherson. Kherson city lies some 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -- Europe's largest atomic facility -- which has also been occupied by Russian troops since early March. 
The Independent

Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
NBC News

Serbia opposition, rights groups condemn EuroPride cancelation decision

BELGRADE, Serbia — Opposition parties in Serbia and international rights groups on Sunday denounced a decision by populist President Aleksandar Vucic to cancel next month’s pan-European LGBTQ EuroPride event because of what he said were threats from right-wing extremists. Most of the groups said that they would ignore...
NBC News

FBI responds to Mark Zuckerberg claims in Joe Rogan show

The day after Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook limited a polarizing story ahead of the 2020 election because of an FBI warning, the federal agency said it can only alert a private entity of a potential threat, not require it to take action. In an episode of the “Joe Rogan...
NBC News

Ukraine on edge as shelling near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant continues

Officials in Zaporizhzhia are reviewing evacuation plans and doling out iodine tablets for nearby residents to take if radiation leaks from the nuclear plant. The head of Zaporizhzhia’s regional government says if disaster strikes, Ukrainians in Russia-controlled areas would be taken to central and west Ukraine. The U.N.’s nuclear agency says it’s aiming to send inspectors to the site in a few days to assess damage and safety systems after shelling forced the plant to be briefly taken offline.Aug. 28, 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

MTP Compressed: Justice Department releases unsealed affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), member of the January 6 Select Committee, joins Meet the Press to discuss the unsealed affidavit released by the Justice Department for the Mar-a-Lago search. Plus, Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis and Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul talk about the developments in Ukraine, now six months into the war. Also, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson looks ahead to the Artemis lunar launch.Aug. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Director of National Intelligence tells Congress they will review Mar-a-Lago document disclosure risk

The Nation’s top intelligence officials are assessing the possible repercussions of the classified documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told Congress she’d lead the review of “the potential risk to national security” from the disclosure. The goal is to ensure no agents are currently at risk, according to former intelligence agents like CIA Case Officer Marc Polymeropoulos. Meanwhile, Trump continues to slam the investigation calling it “pure politics” and applauding a Florida judge he appointed for indicating she would support an independent “special master” in the case.Aug. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
