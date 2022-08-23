For those of us who lived through the ’80s, the fun times with pop culture were occasionally marred by episodes of satanic panic. Would you be surprised to hear that some people really thought that Dungeons and Dragons and Metallica were gateways to the occult? Prime Video‘s upcoming horror comedy, My Best Friend’s Exorcism, takes us back to those gloriously goofy days. But the possession of Gretchen Lang is all too real, and the demon within her keeps getting more and more control of her body.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO