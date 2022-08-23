Read full article on original website
‘Battleground’ Abortion Documentary Picked Up by Abramorama and Roco Films Prior to Awards Run (EXCLUSIVE)
Abramorama and Roco Films have co-acquired U.S. distribution rights to Cynthia Lowen’s abortion documentary “Battleground.” The film premiered in the documentary competition category at the Tribeca Festival in June. The doc follows three women in charge of anti-abortion organizations devoted to overturning Roe v. Wade.Abramorama and Roco Films will co-release “Battleground” in hundreds of theaters across the country beginning Oct. 7 for an official Academy Award qualifying run. The film will also be simultaneously released in schools, non-profit spaces and corporate board rooms, both in-person and virtually. In addition, impact agencies Together Films and Red Owl will deliver a comprehensive...
16 Things To Know About "House Of The Dragon" Actor Milly Alcock
This newcomer is just getting started.
‘Framed’ today, August 29: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 29 and need some help?. It may be another manic Monday, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun. Test your limits with the latest edition of Framed. Today’s movie was released less than 10 years ago so if you’re up to date on pop culture, then you have a strong shot of getting it.
My Best Friend’s Exorcism takes horror comedy back to the 1980s
For those of us who lived through the ’80s, the fun times with pop culture were occasionally marred by episodes of satanic panic. Would you be surprised to hear that some people really thought that Dungeons and Dragons and Metallica were gateways to the occult? Prime Video‘s upcoming horror comedy, My Best Friend’s Exorcism, takes us back to those gloriously goofy days. But the possession of Gretchen Lang is all too real, and the demon within her keeps getting more and more control of her body.
Me Time review: Netflix’s latest comedy falls apart
There is a scene early on in Me Time, the new Netflix comedy from writer-director John Hamburg, that feels like a perfect encapsulation of the film itself. It goes a little like this: After making a series of impulsive decisions, a formerly adventurous stay-at-home dad (played by Kevin Hart) finds himself in the desert with only a bucket for a bathroom. When he goes to use the bucket for the first time, he suddenly finds himself alone in a stand-off with a hungry mountain lion.
