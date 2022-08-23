Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained
Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Popular Video Game Adaptation After 1 Season
Netflix has done the expected with its recent adaptation of Capcom's Resident Evil on their streaming platform. According to Deadline, the streamer decided to cancel the series around a month after its debut on the platform. The loose adaptation of Capcom's successful survival horror series was meant to be an...
Polygon
The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires
Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk Acknowledges Biggest Plot Hole of Eternals
In a cinematic universe as large as the MCU, it's no surprise that there are some so-called plot holes, little pockets of plot and storytelling details that don't quite line up from film to film and series to series. In some cases, it's less a situation of genuine "plot holes" and more simply something isn't addressed in that particular narrative, but when it comes to a major element of Eternals, the absence of any acknowledgement at all has started to feel like a pretty big issue. How, in the second episode of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans finally see that issue addressed, albeit minimally.
protocol.com
Sony's PS5 price increase marks the end of an era
Hello and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re discussing Sony’s bombshell news yesterday that it’s raising the price of its PlayStation 5 in most markets to combat inflation and other economic pressures. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
Digital Trends
Sony forms PlayStation Mobile Division alongside Savage Game Studios acquisition
Sony is expanding into mobile gaming by acquiring mobile developer Savage Game Studios. As part of the move, Sony announced that it has established the PlayStation Mobile Division. Sony has been slowly dipping its toes outside its normal comfort zone of console exclusives in recent years, primarily by porting its...
ComicBook
Nintendo Comments on PlayStation 5 Price Increase
Following Sony's surprising announcement that it'd be raising the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles in select regions, Nintendo has now weighed in on its pricing strategies for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. Nintendo's comments on the topic follow a response from Microsoft which similarly addressed concerns from prospective buyers who worried that the other major hardware manufacturers might follow Sony's example and increase their own respective prices.
Digital Trends
These are the 10 best games we played at Gamescom 2022
We may not have had E3 this year, but this summer didn’t go by without a big gaming expo filled with reveals. Gamescom returned as a live show this year, bringing a whole host of announcements via Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live show and a convention center full of playable demos. Digital Trends flew out to Cologne, Germany, this year to go hands-on with some upcoming releases and speak with the creators behind them.
Digital Trends
‘Framed’ today, August 29: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for August 29 and need some help?. It may be another manic Monday, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun. Test your limits with the latest edition of Framed. Today’s movie was released less than 10 years ago so if you’re up to date on pop culture, then you have a strong shot of getting it.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Release Date For Next Ultra God Mission
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is number one at the box office, as the Shonen franchise has also recently teamed up with Fortnite for a major crossover and brought back Frieza in the final chapter of Granolah The Survivor Arc. These major headlines aren't the only thing that the Dragon Ball world has going for it, as Super Dragon Ball Heroes is still releasing new episodes of the Ultra God Mission. Now, the spin-off has revealed when fans can expect the next episode to arrive.
Digital Trends
Gungrave G.O.R.E. is a bloody delightful PS2 era throwback
Heading into my Gamescom demo of Gungrave G.O.R.E., I had all but forgotten that it was a sequel to a long-forgotten PlayStation 2 series. That changed when I watched a five-minute developer introduction to the game at Gamescom, which included some charmingly archaic footage of the original 2002 action game. But if that hadn’t tipped me off, I surely would have pieced it together by playing the demo itself.
wegotthiscovered.com
Iconic director John Carpenter expresses his love for a much-hated video game
Acclaimed horror director John Carpenter has shared what video games he’s playing, and has given immense praise to one of the internet’s favorite punching bags. Director of such cult classics as The Thing, Halloween, Big Trouble in Little Chinatown, and They Live is an avid gamer, and has previously shared his admiration for the interactive art form. But nobody would’ve expected him to be a hardcore player of Bethesda’s Fallout 76, which got shredded online when it was first released.
‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Flames of the ‘Game of Thrones’ Grand Maester Conspiracy Theory
When you watched the premiere of HBO‘s House of the Dragon on Sunday night, you saw dragons, death, and drama, but some hardcore Game of Thrones fans picked up on something more. The new series, co-created by George R.R. Martin himself, is already nodding at a complex fan theory known as the Grand Maester Conspiracy, or GMC if you like acronyms. This theory picks up clues from later A Song of Ice and Fire books A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons as well as Martin’s The World of Ice & Fire to suggest that the Targaryens were...
wegotthiscovered.com
An ice-cold action thriller leads a deadly double life on streaming
For the most part, cult classics don’t tend to generate sequels, especially when part of the process in securing such a status in the first place often tends to stem from an unfairly disappointing performance at the box office. Adam Wingard’s The Guest definitely ticks that box after earning less than $3 million from theaters, but it did get a follow-up of a sort.
Time Out Global
The 25 best horror movies to stream on Halloween in the US
We've scoured five streaming sites for their creepiest titles, from horror classics to the bleeding edge of terror. Any time is a good time to watch a scary movie, but let’s be real – there’s just something incredibly satisfying about watching a horror flick in October. It’s a bit of social conditioning, sure. Most of us have been told since we were children that October is Spooky Season, and for the rest of our days, the month will always represent frightful fun, even when we’ve long outgrown the ritual of dressing up and going begging for candy around the neighbourhood. But early fall itself also just feels spooky – a time when the air gets crisp, the days get darker and the spices more pumpkin-flavoured. It’s probably too cold and rainy to go outside, anyway. So why not curl up and give yourself a good scare?
12tomatoes.com
Man Throws Chairs To Set Them Up In Satisfying Video
When we were younger in school, there was probably a time that we had to help out with setting up chairs for special assembly events. Those were great for getting out of class, however, it was not always easy work. It involved carrying chairs, stacking them up, and making sure...
ComicBook
New Xbox Rumor Should Excite Xbox 360 Fans
A new rumor associated with Microsoft's Xbox platform should excite those that used to play games on Xbox 360. For a prolonged period of time, Microsoft focused heavily on ensuring that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles would be backward compatible with titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360. And while this backward compatible library is quite deep on current-gen platforms, Microsoft has since stopped with its efforts to bring new titles to the service. Fortunately, it sounds like this might not be the case for much longer.
Digital Trends
How to turn off Sticky Keys in Windows 11
Sticky Keys is a useful accessibility feature that lets you activate multiple keys at once while pressing them one at a time. You've probably come across it if you accidentally pressed the Shift key five times in a row. But if you don't want to use this feature for keyboard shortcuts, you can always turn off Sticky Keys in Windows 11.
thedigitalfix.com
Woody from Toy Story’s original design was undiluted nightmare fuel
Pixar movies are famous for their lovable characters, and few are more beloved than Sheriff Woody. Introduced in the very first Toy Story movie Woody is Andy’s favourite toy who finds himself battling the green-eyed monster when a new action figure, Buzz Lightyear, usurps his place in the pecking order.
