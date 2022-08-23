ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

Camper Trapped As Van Crashes In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

Occupants of a camper van became trapped when the vehicle ran off the road and into the woods, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at New Road and Route 522 in South Brunswick Township, initial reports said.

There was a request for a medical helicopter. Details on injuries were not immediately available.

