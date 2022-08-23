Camper Trapped As Van Crashes In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)
Occupants of a camper van became trapped when the vehicle ran off the road and into the woods, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.
The crash occurred before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at New Road and Route 522 in South Brunswick Township, initial reports said.
There was a request for a medical helicopter. Details on injuries were not immediately available.
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
