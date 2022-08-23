ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa’s Darnaby Elementary School takes their questions to the International Space Station

By Marti Going, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0uj7_0hSG9AdK00

TULSA, Okla. — Houston, we have some questions!

Students from Darnaby Elementary School, near 81st and Memorial, got to send their questions all the way into space today.

They heard directly from NASA Flight Engineer Jessica Watkins, who is serving on the International Space Station right now.

The 3rd through 7th graders asked questions about gravity, space food and even what fireworks on Earth look like from space.

On that one, Watkins admitted they were in space on the Fourth of July however fireworks would have to be incredibly large for them to be visible from space.

“However we do get firework shows of our own... if a particular area on Earth is experiencing a thunder storm...we can see the lightning high up in the clouds,” she explained. “It produces what kind of looks like a firework show for us. So nature’s fireworks are pretty amazing!”

The International Space Station has been continuously occupied since November 2000, according to NASA. An international crew of seven people live and work while traveling at a speed of five miles per second, orbiting Earth about every 90 minutes.

Darnaby Elements Science Club sponsor, Suzanne Martin, said “We are honored and amazed by this once-in-a-lifetime experience. This will have such a positive impact on our students.”

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

918 Day less than a month away

TULSA, Okla. — 918 Day (Sept. 18) is less than a month away, and the City of Tulsa has several options for Tulsans to get involved and celebrate, the city announced. This year’s focus honors the commitment and service of our first responders – Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Business
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
Local
Texas Industry
City
Earth, TX
Houston, TX
Industry
Tulsa, OK
Education
Tulsa, OK
Industry
Local
Oklahoma Industry
Local
Texas Education
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How scammers are tricking people during disasters

TULSA, Okla. — Imagine losing everything you own, including all of your important personal documents. Sadly FOX23 has reported on that happening to families when there’s a fire, or if a tornado hits. And now, scammers are targeting these victims. Last week we talked about this tragedy in...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Food#Astronomy#Darnaby Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Industry
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD’s helicopter catches thieves in the act

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in police custody, thanks to the Tulsa Police Department’s helicopter. The pilot of the helicopter was flying Friday morning when it noticed a silver Nissan driving suspiciously through a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial. A man and a women were spotted getting...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa sued over multiple officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 Tulsa Police Department (TPD) officers violated the Constitutional rights of people during two, separate officer-involved shootings. In 2020, TPD officers shot and killed Jonathan Randell. A few months...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
72K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy