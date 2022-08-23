ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent Spirit Awards make acting awards gender neutral

By LINDSEY BAHR
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
The Film Independent Spirit Awards will now feature gender neutral film and television acting categories and raise its budget cap to $30 million, the organization said Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled to join the other festivals and award shows that are already moving to celebrate great acting without reference to gender,” Josh Welsh, Film Independent's president, said in a statement. “We’re also happy to welcome non-binary performers into the Spirit Awards without forcing them to choose to identify as male or female.”

The Spirit Awards honor smaller budget indie films and are known for its starry, free-wheeling ceremony that's part of the awards season runup to the Academy Awards.

It joins several prominent awards organizations that have made the switch to non-gendered awards, including The Grammys, The Gotham Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The categories will now be “best lead performance” and “best supporting performance.

Raising the eligibility cap from $22.5 million to $30 million for a film production is intended to acknowledge the rising costs of making films.

“It has been a long time since we substantially increased the budget limit for eligibility,” Welsh said. “This new cap allows us to continue to celebrate the same breadth of work that we have in the past.”

Film Independent also set the date for its next show for March 4, 2023, the weekend before the Oscars on March 12. Nominations for the 2023 Spirit Awards will be announced on November 22.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Michelle Yeoh Set for Inaugural Groundbreaker Award

Michelle Yeoh, the veteran actress who has garnered career-best reviews for her star turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once, is adding another accolade to a pile that she has already accumulated this season. The Toronto International Film Festival said Monday that it will present her with the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award — which will annually honor “a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career” — at its TIFF Tribute Awards.More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto: Artisan and Emerging Talent Award Winners AnnouncedNetflix Refugee Drama 'The Swimmers'...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Battleground’ Abortion Documentary Picked Up by Abramorama and Roco Films Prior to Awards Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama and Roco Films have co-acquired U.S. distribution rights to Cynthia Lowen’s abortion documentary “Battleground.” The film premiered in the documentary competition category at the Tribeca Festival in June. The doc follows three women in charge of anti-abortion organizations devoted to overturning Roe v. Wade.Abramorama and Roco Films will co-release “Battleground” in hundreds of theaters across the country beginning Oct. 7 for an official Academy Award qualifying run. The film will also be simultaneously released in schools, non-profit spaces and corporate board rooms, both in-person and virtually. In addition, impact agencies Together Films and Red Owl will deliver a comprehensive...
MOVIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

