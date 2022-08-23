ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fox Looks To Pair Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho On FS1 Show

Fox Sports is poised to shake up the casts of several FS1 studio shows, sources tell Front Office Sports. The sports cable network is looking to pair two young stars — Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho — for a national FS1 afternoon show, said sources. Meanwhile, Jason McIntyre is poised to succeed Taylor as co-host of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” (12 p.m. ET), said sources.
Rory McIlroy Claims Record $18M Prize for FedEx Cup

Given all of the turmoil professional golf has faced over the last year, there was no one more fitting to take home the 2021-22 FedEx Cup — and its record cash prize — than Rory McIlroy. On Sunday, McIlroy overcame a six-stroke deficit to edge out Scottie Scheffler...
Mariners Extend Julio Rodriguez With Unique, Lucrative Contract

The Seattle Mariners are investing in their best future asset — and doing so with an extremely unique contract. On Friday, rookie superstar Julio Rodriguez agreed to a new contract with the Mariners that guarantees him $210 million and keeps him with the team for at least eight seasons. MLB.com’s Jesse Chavez was the first to report the deal.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Outside ESPN For New Non-Sports Podcast

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is making one of his first moves beyond sports, launching a new podcast that will tackle politics, business, entertainment, social issues, and criminal justice. Smith is teaming with Audacy’s Cadence13 Partners to launch his new “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith” podcast on September 26....
Tom Brady
The Changing Culture of Golf

Professional golf wasn’t integrated for over 60 years — not until 1961, when a PGA clause stating only white players could play for the Tour was eliminated. The Masters — golf’s most prestigious tournament — didn’t feature a Black player until 1975, when Lee Elder teed off at Augusta National Golf Club at the age of 40.
