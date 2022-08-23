Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Busy Blanchester Summer Craft Fair
BLANCHESTER — The 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair drew a large crowd and many vendors Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Blanchester.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 933 Broadway St., Blanchester. Free parking and no admission cost. Featuring handmade crafts, specialty items and boutique items.
Residents, officials and UC show concerns over rowdy parties in CUF neighborhood
In the CUF neighborhood, some residents are fed up with rowdy students, after some threw a massive party last week. Some videos of the party are circulating on social media.
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
wnewsj.com
Eleven local issues on November ballot in Clinton County
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Elections certified 11 questions and issues for the November ballot, including a proposed renewal of the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) 1 percent income tax expiring at the end of the year. This same proposed five-year income tax renewal was defeated both this...
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
cnycentral.com
Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
Huber Heights man dies following rollover crash in Monroe Twp.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One man has died after a single truck rollover crash in Monroe Township just north of Vandalia late Friday night. Crews were called to a crash on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road near Martindale Road around 10:15 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the driver had died from his...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington cross country at Lakota East Classic
MASON-The Wilmington High School cross country teams competed in a loaded Lakota East Classic Saturday at Voice of America Park. Wilmington boys were 13th overall. Henry Hildebrandt was 30th in a personal best time of 17:36.78. Conner Walters 78th (course record 19:54.7), Oliver McDermott 85th (PR 20:16), Dylan Littrell 87th...
WLWT 5
Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
wnewsj.com
WC’s WILL offers seminars for ages 40-plus
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL) is offering a slate of 14 seminars available beginning in mid-September. The popular Wilmington College program endeavors to offer authentic educational opportunities for the 40-plus crowd who possess a will to continue learning. Anita Stanley is coordinating the program. “Our...
1 person arrested from Sunday night fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — One person has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated arson from Sunday night’s house fire on Manchester Road in Middletown, according to a media release. Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Manchester Road at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
Fox 19
Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck in Brown County Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say. The boy was on Maple Grove Road just outside of Mt. Orab around 1 p.m. when he was hit. The child was reported to be in and out of...
Fox 19
Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
CareFlight called to Springfield crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, emergency crews were called to an accident on West National Road at 8:24 p.m. When crews arrived, they found two cars had crashed.
