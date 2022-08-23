ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 933 Broadway St., Blanchester. Free parking and no admission cost. Featuring handmade crafts, specialty items and boutique items.
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio

The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
Eleven local issues on November ballot in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Elections certified 11 questions and issues for the November ballot, including a proposed renewal of the Wilmington City Schools (WCS) 1 percent income tax expiring at the end of the year. This same proposed five-year income tax renewal was defeated both this...
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
Wilmington cross country at Lakota East Classic

MASON-The Wilmington High School cross country teams competed in a loaded Lakota East Classic Saturday at Voice of America Park. Wilmington boys were 13th overall. Henry Hildebrandt was 30th in a personal best time of 17:36.78. Conner Walters 78th (course record 19:54.7), Oliver McDermott 85th (PR 20:16), Dylan Littrell 87th...
WC’s WILL offers seminars for ages 40-plus

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL) is offering a slate of 14 seminars available beginning in mid-September. The popular Wilmington College program endeavors to offer authentic educational opportunities for the 40-plus crowd who possess a will to continue learning. Anita Stanley is coordinating the program. “Our...
1 person arrested from Sunday night fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — One person has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated arson from Sunday night’s house fire on Manchester Road in Middletown, according to a media release. Police and fire crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Manchester Road at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday...
Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck in Brown County Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say. The boy was on Maple Grove Road just outside of Mt. Orab around 1 p.m. when he was hit. The child was reported to be in and out of...
Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller...
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
