FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One miniature pinscher appears to be completely infatuated with our very own Madeline Evans.

Tere Flores-Garcia and Philip Garcia say their little guy Chico Loves watching Maddy on the news.

They say Chico can be playing with his toys and will run downstairs the second he hears her voice.

Chico's owners say their dog is glued to the TV when Maddy is on and even looks for her behind the TV console.