ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Emmer
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Law#Ne Tornado#Sanction#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Tornado Cash Sanctions#The Treasury Department#The U S Treasury#Ethereum
Fox News

If Biden won't stop land grabs by China, Congress will

After Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s contentious trip to Taiwan, tensions are steadily rising between the United States and China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has conducted a series of escalating military drills around Taiwan, with some reports indicating that it could invade the island within the next 18 months. With a potential confrontation looming, China is amassing a secret weapon inside our own borders: significant control over America’s most valuable farmland.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. carries out missile test delayed over Chinese drills

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China’s show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy