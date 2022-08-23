Read full article on original website
Related
US sanctions Tornado Cash over fears of aiding North Korean hackers
The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Tornado Cash, a popular cryptocurrency service that allows users to mask their transactions, accusing it of helping hackers, including from North Korea, to launder proceeds from their cybercrimes. A senior treasury department official said Tornado Cash, one of the largest virtual currency...
Developer at Treasury-sanctioned Tornado Cash worked for company linked to Russian security agency
As the global crypto community decries the U.S. sanctions, a new report raises credibility issues for the open-source project.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
If Biden Wants to Talk Nuclear Weapons, China Says U.S. Needs Less of Them
A U.S. official argued China had a "responsibility" to discuss arms control; a Chinese official called it an attempt to "deflect blame and distract attention."
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. Military Presence Near Taiwan Compared to China
With the current dispute over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan fueling tensions in the South China Sea, Newsweek looks at Washington and Beijing's regional presence.
Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea will ‘never deal’ with South’s offer of economic boost to give up nuclear weapons
KIM Jong-un's powerful sister has blasted South Korea's "audacious" offer of an economic boost in exchange for the North giving up nuclear weapons as she confirmed a fresh missile launch. It comes within weeks of the dictator issuing a chilling warning to the West as he claimed his country is...
Iran’s foiled assassination of Bolton proof nation poses lethal threat to U.S.
The Justice Department on Wednesday unsealed charges against a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards for attempting to arrange the murder of former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Prosecutors accused Shahram Poursafi, who remains at large abroad, of trying to pay U.S.-based individuals $300,000 to assassinate Bolton. The charges were...
Huawei founder sparks alarm in China with warning of ‘painful’ next decade
The founder of Huawei has delivered a stark warning for the tech company’s future, sparking alarm with the frankness of his assessment and what it signals for smaller businesses amid China’s economic troubles and a global downturn. In a leaked internal memo, Ren Zhengfei told Huawei staff “the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beijing nears deal to let U.S. inspect Chinese company records in Hong Kong - WSJ
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United States and China are nearing an agreement allowing American accounting regulators to travel to Hong Kong to inspect audit records of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Business Insider
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
The day after the raid, Trump was angriest about the fact that FBI agents targeted his family, Politico reported.
If Biden won't stop land grabs by China, Congress will
After Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s contentious trip to Taiwan, tensions are steadily rising between the United States and China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has conducted a series of escalating military drills around Taiwan, with some reports indicating that it could invade the island within the next 18 months. With a potential confrontation looming, China is amassing a secret weapon inside our own borders: significant control over America’s most valuable farmland.
CNBC
U.S. companies in Taiwan haven't seen 'appreciable' disruptions over China tensions, says AmCham survey
Most member companies of the American Chambers of Commerce in Taiwan said there has been no significant disruption to business despite escalating tensions between China and Taiwan in recent weeks, according to a survey. China launched military drills after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan despite warnings from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. carries out missile test delayed over Chinese drills
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military on Tuesday said it carried out a test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that had been delayed to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing during China’s show of force near Taiwan earlier this month.
Canada says lawmakers' Taiwan trip is no pretext for Chinese aggression
OTTAWA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China should not use a planned visit to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as pretext for either military or economic aggression, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday.
South Korea Braces for Kim's Reply to Drills As He Grows China, Russia Ties
"The Korean government, in close coordination with the U.S, is watching for any further provocation by North Korea," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.
Analysts eye Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech at Wyoming event for clues on plans to fight inflation
The eyes of many will be on Jackson, Wyo., on Friday, where Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will give a speech -- as well as some insight into the Fed's plans for controlling inflation.
Comments / 0