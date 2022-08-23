Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag warns Harry Maguire of Man Utd status
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Harry Maguire will not always be selected just because he is the club captain, particularly with Raphael Varane fighting for his position.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'questioned' Man Utd pay cut; 'Unhappy' with Ten Hag's reaction to Brentford defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with his Man Utd pay cut & Erik ten Hag's response to the Brentford defeat.
Bournemouth vs Wolves: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Bournemouth's Premier League meeting with Wolves, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Mikel Arteta eagerly anticipating Arsenal's Europa League return
Mikel Arteta admits he's looking forward to competing with Arsenal in this season's Europa League.
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Liverpool continuing search for late-window midfield reinforcements
Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market to double check that there currently aren't any suitable midfield options available to them, 90min understands.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Ruben Neves: Bruno Lage '99% sure' midfielder will stay at Wolves
Bruno Lage says he is 99% sure Ruben Neves will stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.
Mikel Arteta dismisses talk of Premier League title challenge for Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has dismissed suggestions Arsenal are now Premier League title challengers.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Bellingham agreement; Why Chelsea turned down Ronaldo
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Marco Asensio, Antony & more.
Transfer rumours: Milan consider Ronaldo; Man Utd re-enter Aubameyang race
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Antony, Frenkie de Jong and more.
Borussia Dortmund make Jude Bellingham guarantee amid Liverpool links
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has insisted that Liverpool target Jude Bellingham will not be sold this summer.
Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid would not replace Marco Asensio
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will not replace Marco Asensio if he leaves the club.
Jurgen Klopp details clear-the-air meeting with Liverpool squad
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he held a 'frank' meeting with his players to address their disappointing start to the season.
Xavi hails 'natural leader' Robert Lewandowski after Barcelona brace
Xavi has praised the impact of Robert Lewandowski as a leader in the Barcelona dressing room.
Alex Neil leaves Sunderland to become Stoke manager
Alex Neil has left his role as Sunderland manager to take up the vacant role at Stoke following the sacking of Michael O'Neil.
Diego Simeone takes aim at Renan Lodi ahead of Nottingham Forest move
Diego Simeone has taken a parting shot at Renan Lodi as he closes in on a move to Nottingham Forest.
Brentford 1-1 Everton: Toffees denied first win of season by late Janelt equaliser
Everton missed the chance to win their first Premier League game of the season after drawing 1-1 at Brentford.
