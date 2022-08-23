ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Brookfield, MA

20 rescued beagles arrive at Mass. facility

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QE0xO_0hSG6nKG00

Twenty beagles that were rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia last month have arrived at a temporary home in Massachusetts.

According to a statement from Second Chance Animal Services, 20 of the rescued beagles were brought to the Almost Home Transport Facility in North Brookfield as part of an extended effort to relocate the 4,000 dogs that were allegedly mistreated at an Envigo facility in Virginia.

Envigo, a company that provides animals to pharmaceutical and biotech researches, was sued by federal officials in May over animal welfare concerns. Federal inspections dating back to 2019 found dozens of violations, including dogs receiving poor medical care, lack of food, and some dogs “had been euthanized without first receiving anesthesia.”

Envigo and the Humane Society of the United States reached a joint agreement to transfer ownership of the approximately 4,000 beagles from the company to local shelters so they can be adopted into permanent homes.

Second Chance CEO and Founder Sheryll Blancato stated that the dogs will have to undergo a 48-hour state mandated quarantine before they are ready for adoption.

“We are honored to work with the Humane Society to help give these beagles new lives thanks to the generosity of our supporters,” said Blancato.

Five of the rescued beagles previously arrived at a shelter in Groveland on Friday.

A full list of adoption centers that the Humane Society of the United States will transport the beagles to can be found here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Groveland, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
North Brookfield, MA
One Green Planet

Dog Forced to Repeatedly Have Litters at an Illegal Breeding Facility Makes Incredible Transformation!

An undercover investigation conducted by PETA found an illegal breeding operation in Michigan filled with neglected and abused animals. 39 dogs were seized by authorities, including Ruthie, the Jack Russel terrier. Source: PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)/Youtube. Ruthie was neglected, repeatedly bred, and had litters taken away...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beagles#Animal Welfare#Dog
dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up

Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
ATLANTA, GA
One Green Planet

3 Rottweilers Abandoned Without Food and Left to Die Find a New Loving Home

Hope For Paws received an urgent text on the emergency line about a family of dogs abandoned on a property. They headed out right away to help! For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this family. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to their story.
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

Seal Enters Home Through Cat Flap Door, Leaves Pet ‘Traumatized’

A family in New Zealand was surprised to find a young seal had broken into their home after following their cat through two cat flap doors. The Ross family of Mt Maunganui said the New Zealand fur seal spent time lounging around on their couch and in their spare room before they were able to usher it out the front door. Marine biologist Phil Ross wasn’t home when the unexpected guest was found in their house around 500 feet from the shoreline. “The big joke is that this is really the only family emergency where it would be useful to have a marine biologist in the house,” he told The Guardian. “I really missed my time to shine.” A Department of Conservation ranger was called to collect the lost seal and take it back to the sea. The family cat, Coco, had fled to a neighbor’s house throughout the incident and refused to go downstairs when it came home after it was left “clearly pretty traumatized.”Read it at The Guardian
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

More than 20% of all puppies become ill or die in their first year of life, study reveals

Around one in five puppies either fall ill or die before reaching their first birthday, a survey has found.According to the Kennel Club, the pandemic – and the lockdowns that followed – led to a spike in people seeking out news pets, which was followed by a boom in adoptions and subsequent overcrowding of dog and cat shelters.The organisation also found animal welfare standards fell over the course of the pandemic as an increasing number of people sought out pets on social media, leaving many unable to meet their puppy before buying it, or check the credentials of its family...
PETS
DogTime

Meet the Pilots Flying Dogs to Their New Homes

Shelters around the country are struggling. While some states can’t keep up with demand, others are euthanizing dogs due to a lack of space. Fortunately, a new solution is beginning to take flight: volunteer pilots who fly dogs to shelters with space. A Growing Dilemma Right now, animal rescue shelters are overwhelmed with dogs being […] The post Meet the Pilots Flying Dogs to Their New Homes appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
pumpkin.care

Cat Grooming 101: Your Complete Grooming Guide

Cats are known as fastidious groomers. From licking their fur to purrfection to taking care of business in a litter box, it’s easy to feel like our cats have themselves covered in the grooming department – but every cat needs to be groomed once in a while. Cats...
PETS
HuffPost

What Vets Keep In Their At-Home Pet Emergency Kits

Obviously, no one wants to think about any bad happening to their pet, yet setting up your own at-home animal first aid kit can help you stay prepared in the event of an emergency or accident. According to Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center’s emergency and critical care service in New York City, a pet emergency kit is also a great thing to have with you if you’re going out of town with your furry friend or leaving them with a pet sitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
117K+
Followers
124K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy