20 rescued beagles arrive at Mass. facility

Twenty beagles that were rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia last month have arrived at a temporary home in Massachusetts.

According to a statement from Second Chance Animal Services, 20 of the rescued beagles were brought to the Almost Home Transport Facility in North Brookfield as part of an extended effort to relocate the 4,000 dogs that were allegedly mistreated at an Envigo facility in Virginia.

Envigo, a company that provides animals to pharmaceutical and biotech researches, was sued by federal officials in May over animal welfare concerns. Federal inspections dating back to 2019 found dozens of violations, including dogs receiving poor medical care, lack of food, and some dogs “had been euthanized without first receiving anesthesia.”

Envigo and the Humane Society of the United States reached a joint agreement to transfer ownership of the approximately 4,000 beagles from the company to local shelters so they can be adopted into permanent homes.

Second Chance CEO and Founder Sheryll Blancato stated that the dogs will have to undergo a 48-hour state mandated quarantine before they are ready for adoption.

“We are honored to work with the Humane Society to help give these beagles new lives thanks to the generosity of our supporters,” said Blancato.

Five of the rescued beagles previously arrived at a shelter in Groveland on Friday.

A full list of adoption centers that the Humane Society of the United States will transport the beagles to can be found here.

