Erik ten Hag warns Harry Maguire of Man Utd status
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Harry Maguire will not always be selected just because he is the club captain, particularly with Raphael Varane fighting for his position.
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Antony: Man Utd verbally agree €100m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement worth €100m (£84m) with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, 90min can confirm.
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
Transfer rumours: Milan consider Ronaldo; Man Utd re-enter Aubameyang race
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Antony, Frenkie de Jong and more.
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
Man Utd continue talks with Ajax over Antony transfer
Man Utd remain in talks with Ajax over Antony.
Ajax reject €90m bid from Man Utd for Antony
Ajax have knocked back a €90m bid from Manchester United for Antony, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Bellingham agreement; Why Chelsea turned down Ronaldo
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Marco Asensio, Antony & more.
Cody Gakpo insists Antony's move to Man Utd does not impact his future
Cody Gakpo insists Antony's move to Man Utd will not impact his future.
Antony pleads with Ajax to sell him to Man Utd in explosive interview
Manchester United target Antony has publicly pleaded with current club Ajax to let him leave for the Red Devils.
Jurgen Klopp details clear-the-air meeting with Liverpool squad
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he held a 'frank' meeting with his players to address their disappointing start to the season.
Erik ten Hag: Man Utd learned lesson from Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was pleased that his side learned their lesson from this month's Brentford humiliation in their 1-0 win over Southampton.
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Reds equal biggest margin of victory in Premier League era
Player ratings as Liverpool dismantled Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield to equal the Premier League record.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's agent eyes Chelsea; De Jong expected to stay at Barcelona
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Wilfried Zaha, Cody Gakpo, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Sergio Reguilon and more.
Antony: Ajax boss confirms 'no change' in Man Utd negotiations
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder explains his decision to leave Antony out of a second matchday squad.
Scott McTominay details impact of Man Utd's new signings
Scott McTominay has lauded the impact of Manchester United's new signings in raising the spirit of the team.
Glazer family yet to acknowledge Sir Jim Ratcliffe's interest in buying Man Utd
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still waiting to hear from the Glazer family about his interest in purchasing Manchester United.
Liverpool continuing search for late-window midfield reinforcements
Liverpool are continuing to scour the transfer market to double check that there currently aren't any suitable midfield options available to them, 90min understands.
PSG 1-1 Monaco: Player ratings as Neymar penalty rescues point
Neymar's penalty helped Paris Saint-Germain earn a point against Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday night
