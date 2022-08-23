ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Found Shot to Death in Car in Oakland: Police

Oakland police are investigating an early morning shooting death Sunday in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police received reports of a vehicle collision in the area just after 1:30 a.m. They found a man in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who died at the scene. An...
OAKLAND, CA
1 Dead Following Stabbing Above 24th Street Mission BART Station in SF: Police

Police are looking for the man who fatally stabbed another man Sunday afternoon on the 24th Street Plaza above 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco. BART police released a statement Sunday afternoon, saying "surveillance cameras show two adult males arguing near the elevator at approximately 1:40 p.m. before one individual stabs the second individual. The stabbing victim walked down the stairs into the station and subsequently collapsed on the platform."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Police Investigate Stabbing as Homicide in San Jose

Police confirm a stabbing that took place in San Jose Saturday is now being investigated as a homicide. The stabbing happened in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way where police found a man with life-threatening injuries. No details have been released on whether the man died at the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Three Dead Following Shooting, Crash in Oakland: Police

The Oakland Police Department is investigating after three people were killed in an incident involving a shooting and a crash Friday night. The incident happened at about 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. An Oakland Police Department spokesperson said late Friday night officers found...
OAKLAND, CA
Oakley Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired at Officers: PD

An Oakley police officer on Friday fatally shot a 58-year-old man who police say fired several rounds at officers after allegedly threatening his girlfriend. Before the shooting, officers responded at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a domestic dispute call along the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, police said. The caller...
OAKLEY, CA
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested in Illegal Firearms Investigation

A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
#Little Saigon#Oakland City Council#Violent Crime#Lexus#The Oakland Police#Opd#Asian#Aapi
SF Community Holds Rally, Forum in Honor of Grandpa Vicha

Dozens gathered in San Francisco Sunday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the mural, honoring 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. He died from a violent attack about a year and a half ago. Police said Antoine Watson shoved the Thai American grandfather to the ground while he was on a walk and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dozens Will Be Forced to Move Following Decision on Wood Street Encampment

About 50 people will be forced to relocate to the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street that homeless people are inhabiting following a federal judge's decision Friday morning. The city has only 40 beds available and...
OAKLAND, CA
Environmental Group Reports ‘Unprecedented' Algae Bloom, Fish Dying Across SF Bay

Environmental nonprofit San Francisco Baykeeper is reporting that an algae bloom is happening across the San Francisco Bay, something they believe is unprecedented in the history of the bay. Additionally, in the past week Baykeeper said it's received an increasing number of reports of dead fish around the bay that the group suspects the algae bloom is to blame.
OAKLAND, CA
Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley Pride Returns in San Jose

Thousands celebrated at Silicon Valley Pride in Downtown San Jose Saturday night. While the event is much smaller than Pride in San Francisco, organizers said its an important lifeline for many. “It just gives people the chance to express themselves. I am very glad I got the chance to and...
SAN JOSE, CA
In-N-Out Looking to Open Another South Bay Location Near Santana Row

A popular restaurant chain is looking to expand in San Jose. In-N-Out Burger wants to buy two parcels near Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair to open another location in the South Bay. According to The Mercury News, the new location would be at the corner of Stevens Creek Boulevard...
SAN JOSE, CA
Dead Humpback Whale Washes Ashore in Half Moon Bay

A dead humpback whale washed ashore at Manhattan Beach in Half Moon Bay Sunday. The carcass was first reported floating offshore at around 3 p.m. The Marine Mammal Center's necropsy team is working to find out more about the whale, including cause of death. Officials said whether a necropsy happens this week, it will depend on the tides.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Amigos de Guadalupe 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Join NBC Bay Area at the Amigos de Guadalupe 10-Year Anniversary celebration, Celebrating a decade of moving the East Side San Jose community forward. Enjoy an evening of traditional Mexican music, dinner and an inspiring program. Over 200 attendees will join together from all sectors and Bay Area communities to...
SAN JOSE, CA

