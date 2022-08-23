Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Man Found Shot to Death in Car in Oakland: Police
Oakland police are investigating an early morning shooting death Sunday in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police received reports of a vehicle collision in the area just after 1:30 a.m. They found a man in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who died at the scene. An...
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead Following Stabbing Above 24th Street Mission BART Station in SF: Police
Police are looking for the man who fatally stabbed another man Sunday afternoon on the 24th Street Plaza above 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco. BART police released a statement Sunday afternoon, saying "surveillance cameras show two adult males arguing near the elevator at approximately 1:40 p.m. before one individual stabs the second individual. The stabbing victim walked down the stairs into the station and subsequently collapsed on the platform."
NBC Bay Area
Police Search for Suspect in Stabbing Death of 16-Year-Old Boy in San Jose
An early morning Saturday stabbing in San Jose left a 16-year-old dead and one man injured, the San Jose Police Department announced. At 1:36 a.m., officers found a 16-year-old boy and a man suffering from at least one stab wound each in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, said police.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Stabbing as Homicide in San Jose
Police confirm a stabbing that took place in San Jose Saturday is now being investigated as a homicide. The stabbing happened in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way where police found a man with life-threatening injuries. No details have been released on whether the man died at the...
NBC Bay Area
Three Dead Following Shooting, Crash in Oakland: Police
The Oakland Police Department is investigating after three people were killed in an incident involving a shooting and a crash Friday night. The incident happened at about 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. An Oakland Police Department spokesperson said late Friday night officers found...
NBC Bay Area
Police Search for Suspect of Shooting Inside BART Train Near Lake Merritt
Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting inside a BART train near the Lake Merritt station in Oakland Friday. The shooting happened on a train from Dublin / Pleasanton to Daly City at around 1:25 p.m., police said. "A bunch of kids come pouring out of a couple...
NBC Bay Area
Oakley Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired at Officers: PD
An Oakley police officer on Friday fatally shot a 58-year-old man who police say fired several rounds at officers after allegedly threatening his girlfriend. Before the shooting, officers responded at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a domestic dispute call along the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, police said. The caller...
NBC Bay Area
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested in Illegal Firearms Investigation
A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home...
NBC Bay Area
SF Community Holds Rally, Forum in Honor of Grandpa Vicha
Dozens gathered in San Francisco Sunday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the mural, honoring 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. He died from a violent attack about a year and a half ago. Police said Antoine Watson shoved the Thai American grandfather to the ground while he was on a walk and...
NBC Bay Area
SJPD Officers Won't Participate in Silicon Valley Pride Parade for Second Year in a Row
The Silicon Valley Pride Festival is this weekend and for the second year in a row, Sunday’s parade won’t include San Jose police officers. The police chief sent an email to the rank and file, saying officers will not officially participate again this year due to a requirement by organizers that participating officers not carry their firearms.
NBC Bay Area
South SF Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad's Disappearance
The receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas have brought a glimpse of closure for Tom Erndt, 31, of South San Francisco. Erndt said his father, Thomas Erndt, was lost in the water there back in August of 2002. Erndt said that this week, he and his family were...
NBC Bay Area
Dozens Will Be Forced to Move Following Decision on Wood Street Encampment
About 50 people will be forced to relocate to the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland's Wood Street that homeless people are inhabiting following a federal judge's decision Friday morning. The city has only 40 beds available and...
NBC Bay Area
Environmental Group Reports ‘Unprecedented' Algae Bloom, Fish Dying Across SF Bay
Environmental nonprofit San Francisco Baykeeper is reporting that an algae bloom is happening across the San Francisco Bay, something they believe is unprecedented in the history of the bay. Additionally, in the past week Baykeeper said it's received an increasing number of reports of dead fish around the bay that the group suspects the algae bloom is to blame.
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area
NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
NBC Bay Area
Silicon Valley Pride Returns in San Jose
Thousands celebrated at Silicon Valley Pride in Downtown San Jose Saturday night. While the event is much smaller than Pride in San Francisco, organizers said its an important lifeline for many. “It just gives people the chance to express themselves. I am very glad I got the chance to and...
NBC Bay Area
Photos: Environmental Group Reports Large Numbers of Fish Dying Across San Francisco Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper is reporting that a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the San Francisco Bay. Additionally, in the past week Baykeeper said it's received an increasing number of reports of dead fish around the bay that the group suspects the algae bloom is to blame.
NBC Bay Area
In-N-Out Looking to Open Another South Bay Location Near Santana Row
A popular restaurant chain is looking to expand in San Jose. In-N-Out Burger wants to buy two parcels near Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair to open another location in the South Bay. According to The Mercury News, the new location would be at the corner of Stevens Creek Boulevard...
NBC Bay Area
Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Manresa State Beach Near Watsonville
A plane made an emergency landing at Manresa State Beach in Santa Cruz County Saturday. According to the FAA, the incident happened around 4 p.m., not far from Watsonville. Three people were on board at the time. No one was hurt, officials said. Akshay Nayak said he was walking on...
NBC Bay Area
Dead Humpback Whale Washes Ashore in Half Moon Bay
A dead humpback whale washed ashore at Manhattan Beach in Half Moon Bay Sunday. The carcass was first reported floating offshore at around 3 p.m. The Marine Mammal Center's necropsy team is working to find out more about the whale, including cause of death. Officials said whether a necropsy happens this week, it will depend on the tides.
NBC Bay Area
Amigos de Guadalupe 10-Year Anniversary Celebration
Join NBC Bay Area at the Amigos de Guadalupe 10-Year Anniversary celebration, Celebrating a decade of moving the East Side San Jose community forward. Enjoy an evening of traditional Mexican music, dinner and an inspiring program. Over 200 attendees will join together from all sectors and Bay Area communities to...
