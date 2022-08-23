ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Apartment Therapy

How To Score Free Admission to Museums Nationwide This September

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
MUSEUMS
Digital Trends

Three Minutes: A Lengthening review: Haunting documentary about the Holocaust

It’s mostly faces that we see in Bianca Stigter’s remarkable documentary essay film Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Faces young and old, masculine and feminine, bearded and bare. Smiling faces, curious faces, the faces of the past. They belong to the men, women, and children of Nasielsk, a small Polish town about 50 kilometers north of Warsaw. Into the streets these townsfolk pour, to meet the gaze of a camera filming their storefronts and synagogue.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Paradise Highway Based on a True Story?

‘Paradise Highway’ is a crime drama that follows the story of a woman who is tasked with delivering a package. When she discovers that the package is actually a little girl who is a victim of trafficking, she starts reconsidering her actions. This poses trouble for her, as well as her brother, as now both the cops as well as the traffickers are after them.
MOVIES
CNET

Harry Potter Prequel Game 'Hogwarts Legacy' Trailer Is All About Dark Magic

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world video game set in the Harry Potter universe, has released another trailer -- this time looking at the dark side of the game. Shown off during Gamescom opening night on Tuesday, the video reveals an optional companion quest line where you can work with a Slytherin student learning dark magic like the unforgivable curses.
VIDEO GAMES
The Kitchn

These “House of the Dragon”-Inspired Wines Are Perfect for Your Weekly Watch Parties

While I was never a fan of Game of Thrones, I heard enough chatter about it to have a basic idea of what it was about: dragons, royalty, and a whole lot of bloodshed. All of this sounded like it required a few glasses of wine to get through watching. So when I read that House of the Dragon — a prequel to Game of Thrones — had been released, I knew wine would be necessary for a viewing party.
DRINKS
Akron Beacon Journal

‘Frozen’ an ecstatic show through spectacular effects, beautiful storytelling

Disney has knocked it out of the park with the wondrous, icy world its creative team has invented for the stage production of "Frozen." That's a tall order, translating the beloved 2013 animated film to the stage for the live musical, and this show exceeds all expectations in bringing the magic. "Frozen," whose North American tour is playing a five-week run through Sept. 11 at Playhouse Square's State Theatre, dazzles with its incredible special effects, gorgeous costuming and sets and touching story of self-sacrificing, sisterly love.
CLEVELAND, OH

