While I was never a fan of Game of Thrones, I heard enough chatter about it to have a basic idea of what it was about: dragons, royalty, and a whole lot of bloodshed. All of this sounded like it required a few glasses of wine to get through watching. So when I read that House of the Dragon — a prequel to Game of Thrones — had been released, I knew wine would be necessary for a viewing party.

DRINKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO