Read full article on original website
Related
Vote for the Battle Creek Enquirer Athlete of the Week - Week of Aug. 27
Meet the Battle Creek Enquirer Athletes of the Week, presented by Oaklawn Hospital. Each week during the high school fall sports season, we will ask our readers to vote for the top performance of the week in all the fall sports, taking a look at events from Monday-Saturday. ...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford set to face Brandon in regular-season opener
It’s that time of year once again. After months of waiting the 2022 high school football season is finally upon us, with an action-packed week one sure to provide some early-season fireworks. Headlining Mississippi’s week one slate is a matchup between Oxford and defending South half-champion Brandon. The...
Comments / 0