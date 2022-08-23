Read full article on original website
Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. According to the motions filed, SLED is also expected to provide incident reports, notes, search...
Georgetown juveniles lie to deputies about abduction, sheriff’s office says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After investigating an attempted juvenile abduction, deputies say they learned that the report was made up. Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the Kensington community. Deputies worked through the evening and all day Sunday looking through the neighborhood, questioning...
Man who sparked multi-agency manhunt after kidnapping daughter arrested: police
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says the man who evaded police after kidnapping his daughter was located and arrested on Sunday. Christopher Constine was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt that started on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a home in Hanahan on Wednesday for a...
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate who escaped a hospital in Moncks Corner Friday afternoon has been captured, deputies say. Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s...
Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Moncks Corner hospital
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday afternoon. Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says it happened sometime around 5 p.m. in the Moncks Corner area. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s Moncks Corner...
Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene of standoff on John Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with a standoff on Johns Island Friday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies were assisting officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department serving a warrant on Abram Road near River Road around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Weapon found in Berkeley County student’s backpack, district says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) The Berkeley County School District says a weapon found in a student’s backpack was confiscated Thursday afternoon. A school resource officer saw a student at Goose Creek High School having a “suspicious student interaction,” an email sent to parents stated. Administration and law...
Sheriff’s office to conduct special patrols around Joseph Floyd Manor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joseph Floyd Manor management and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are working together to find creative solutions to promote a safer environment for residents and people living in the area of the senior public housing complex. The law enforcement agency has agreed to conduct special...
1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently on the scene of a Saturday shooting that left one person injured. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. One victim was taken to hospital, the department stated in a tweet. Their condition is currently unknown. Anyone with...
North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash. Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor to the collision” and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
Family of woman killed in officer-involved crash says charges are ‘blasphemy’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston Police officer was charged Friday in connection to a deadly July crash but the family of the victim says the charges are not severe enough. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Officer Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor” to a July 5 crash...
Hours-long standoff ends with man, woman in custody, sheriff’s office says
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a Johns Island standoff that started Friday morning is now over. Deputies arrested Seth Christopher Spivey, 35, and Lauren Marie Wilt, 36, after the standoff. It started at a home on Abram Road near River Road around 9...
Charleston Police respond to incident downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently combing through a scene Saturday night in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. There is no official word yet on what incident they are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Deputies: Man caught selling narcotics from his car wash arrested
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they seized narcotics, weapons and cash after receiving a tip about drug activity at a car wash. Deputies say they investigated the tip and determined that James “Baby” Odom was selling narcotics from his car wash in Burton.
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
2 dead after Colleton County crash, troopers say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday afternoon. It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m. A 2000 GMC SUV traveling west drove left of the center of the road and hit a...
Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley. Police describe Johnson as 6′0″, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair....
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
Charleston alternative school works with parents to set children up for success
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and staff of a North Charleston school gathered Thursday to discuss the future of children at the school and put a stop to what they call the prison pipeline. Liberty Hill is an alternative school that is part of the Charleston School District that...
