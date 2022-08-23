ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. According to the motions filed, SLED is also expected to provide incident reports, notes, search...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown juveniles lie to deputies about abduction, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After investigating an attempted juvenile abduction, deputies say they learned that the report was made up. Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the Kensington community. Deputies worked through the evening and all day Sunday looking through the neighborhood, questioning...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate who escaped a hospital in Moncks Corner Friday afternoon has been captured, deputies say. Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Moncks Corner hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday afternoon. Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says it happened sometime around 5 p.m. in the Moncks Corner area. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s Moncks Corner...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene of standoff on John Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting with a standoff on Johns Island Friday. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies were assisting officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department serving a warrant on Abram Road near River Road around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Weapon found in Berkeley County student’s backpack, district says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) The Berkeley County School District says a weapon found in a student’s backpack was confiscated Thursday afternoon. A school resource officer saw a student at Goose Creek High School having a “suspicious student interaction,” an email sent to parents stated. Administration and law...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently on the scene of a Saturday shooting that left one person injured. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. One victim was taken to hospital, the department stated in a tweet. Their condition is currently unknown. Anyone with...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash. Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor to the collision” and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to incident downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently combing through a scene Saturday night in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. There is no official word yet on what incident they are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 dead after Colleton County crash, troopers say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday afternoon. It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m. A 2000 GMC SUV traveling west drove left of the center of the road and hit a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for missing man last seen in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. James Johnson, 55, was last seen Friday afternoon at his home in West Ashley. Police describe Johnson as 6′0″, weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed after tree falls on car

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died when a tree fell across the road near the Adam’s Run area. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Lethaniel Gathers, 52, from Adams Run, died on the scene Thursday morning from blunt force injuries.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

