Tulsa’s Darnaby Elementary School takes their questions to the International Space Station

TULSA, Okla. — Houston, we have some questions!

Students from Darnaby Elementary School, near 81st and Memorial, got to send their questions all the way into space today.

They heard directly from NASA Flight Engineer Jessica Watkins, who is serving on the International Space Station right now.

The 3rd through 7th graders asked questions about gravity, space food and even what fireworks on Earth look like from space.

On that one, Watkins admitted they were in space on the Fourth of July however fireworks would have to be incredibly large for them to be visible from space.

“However we do get firework shows of our own... if a particular area on Earth is experiencing a thunder storm...we can see the lightning high up in the clouds,” she explained. “It produces what kind of looks like a firework show for us. So nature’s fireworks are pretty amazing!”

The International Space Station has been continuously occupied since November 2000, according to NASA. An international crew of seven people live and work while traveling at a speed of five miles per second, orbiting Earth about every 90 minutes.

Darnaby Elements Science Club sponsor, Suzanne Martin, said “We are honored and amazed by this once-in-a-lifetime experience. This will have such a positive impact on our students.”

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.