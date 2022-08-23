ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa’s Darnaby Elementary School takes their questions to the International Space Station

By Marti Going, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JcjG_0hSG5isQ00

TULSA, Okla. — Houston, we have some questions!

Students from Darnaby Elementary School, near 81st and Memorial, got to send their questions all the way into space today.

They heard directly from NASA Flight Engineer Jessica Watkins, who is serving on the International Space Station right now.

The 3rd through 7th graders asked questions about gravity, space food and even what fireworks on Earth look like from space.

On that one, Watkins admitted they were in space on the Fourth of July however fireworks would have to be incredibly large for them to be visible from space.

“However we do get firework shows of our own... if a particular area on Earth is experiencing a thunder storm...we can see the lightning high up in the clouds,” she explained. “It produces what kind of looks like a firework show for us. So nature’s fireworks are pretty amazing!”

The International Space Station has been continuously occupied since November 2000, according to NASA. An international crew of seven people live and work while traveling at a speed of five miles per second, orbiting Earth about every 90 minutes.

Darnaby Elements Science Club sponsor, Suzanne Martin, said “We are honored and amazed by this once-in-a-lifetime experience. This will have such a positive impact on our students.”

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Sapulpa girl goes viral on Facebook for phone call video

SAPULPA, Okla. — A 5-year-old girl from Sapulpa is getting a taste of fame as a video she’s in has gone viral with more than 11 million views. Her mom recorded the video when her daughter was 18-months-old, and the video shows her talking on the phone. Now, it’s become a hit online.
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Power restored to thousands in Lake Eufaula area

EUFAULA, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/28/22, 5:40 p.m. — Power has been restored to thousands in the Lake Eufaula area. As of 5:40 p.m., only 112 customers in the area are without power. For more information, visit the OG&E map. More than 4,000 people are without power in the...
EUFAULA, OK
KRMG

Distrust could delay identifying remains from Tulsa mass grave

TULSA, Okla. — (TULSA, Okla.) -- Descendants of the 1921 Tula Race Massacre are being urged to avoid submitting DNA samples to the city's investigation project amid privacy concerns which would delay efforts to identify remains found in a mass grave many believe is linked to the tragedy. Tulsa's...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

More than 4,000 without power in Lake Eufaula area

EUFAULA, Okla. — More than 4,000 people are without power in the Lake Eufaula area, according to Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E). OG&E said outages were first reported around 3 p.m.. By 4:35 p.m., 4687 customers were affected. The main areas affected are in the Lake Eufaula area, including...
EUFAULA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Business
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
Local
Texas Industry
City
Earth, TX
Houston, TX
Industry
Tulsa, OK
Education
Tulsa, OK
Industry
Local
Oklahoma Industry
Local
Texas Education
KRMG

How scammers are tricking people during disasters

TULSA, Okla. — Imagine losing everything you own, including all of your important personal documents. Sadly FOX23 has reported on that happening to families when there’s a fire, or if a tornado hits. And now, scammers are targeting these victims. Last week we talked about this tragedy in...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Food#Darnaby Elementary School
KRMG

Police: Evicted Houston man kills 3, sets fire to lure them

HOUSTON — (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment house set fire to the building to lure tenants from their homes then shot five of them — killing three — before officers fatally shot him as firefighters battled the blaze, authorities said. The attack...
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Claremore VFW dedicates statue to Medal of Honor recipient

CLAREMORE, Okla. — On Sunday, Claremore’s JR Hooper Memorial VFW dedicated a statue to their namesake, Joe Ronnie Hooper. It’s taken about 14 years to get a 300-lb bronze statue of Staff Sergeant Joe Ronnie Hooper built, but it was actually COVID that helped make it happen.
CLAREMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KRMG

OHP recovers plane that crashed into Keystone Lake

PRUE, Okla. — The search for a yellow biplane that crashed into Keystone Lake happened on Sunday. The plane crashed just southeast of Prue in Mud Creek in about 30 feet of water around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The pilot, 66-year-old Bruce Forbes, and passenger, 19-year-old Nevill Bailey, were...
PRUE, OK
KRMG

OHP, TCSO and Bixby PD hold DUI checkpoint

On Saturday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and Bixby Police Department held a DUI checkpoint. OHP said 125 vehicles went through the checkpoint and a majority of drivers were able to pass through. OHP posted the news on their Facebook page:. We had another...
BIXBY, OK
KRMG

Discovery of stolen used car dealer tag leads to drug arrests, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested after police discovered the car they were in had a stolen used car dealer tag, Tulsa police said in a press release. Police officers said they saw the previously reported stolen used car tag on a Lexus and they stopped the car behind America’s Best Value Inn at 3509 South 79th East Ave.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Verlander exits early, Astros hold on for 3-1 win over O's

HOUSTON — (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched three scoreless innings before departing because of right calf discomfort, and the Houston Astros used five relievers to close out a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Alex Bregman homered for AL West-leading Houston, and Yuli Gurriel had a...
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
87K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy