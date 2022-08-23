A New Johnny Cash Documentary, ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption Of An American Icon,’ Is On The Way

Well this is the best news you’ll hear all day.

Fathom Events, Kingdom Story Company, WTA Media, and Harvest Ministries have teamed up to put together and release a brand new Johnny Cash documentary, titled Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon.

The documentary was originally announced at CinemaCon this past spring, and will drop exclusively in theaters on December 5th, 6th, and 7th.

The movie will document Cash’s struggle with personal demons, and overcoming them through his regained faith in God.

Producer John Erwin expressed his excitement for the new release:

”Johnny Cash is an American icon who undoubtedly shaped the musical landscape. Behind the fame is the true story of a man who was haunted by his own inner demons, and through facing them, ultimately found an unshakable faith in God.

At Kingdom Story Company, we strive to bring inspiring true stories to screen. ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon’ is one such story. We’re excited to share it with you in theaters this December.”

Johnny’s son, John Carter Cash, also weighed in on the upcoming release:

“I think of all the documentaries made about my dad, he’d be most excited about this one.”

The documentary will include over 100 tapes that have never been heard before in the public light.

It will also feature the likes of John Carter Cash, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Jimmie Allen, Alice Cooper, Franklin Graham, Joanne Cash Yates, Greg Laurie, and more.

Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, also added:

“Johnny Cash and his music are an indelible part of the fabric of America. As a huge fan myself, I know that audiences will love hearing his one-of-a-kind music and seeing his command of the stage on the big screen – and being able to live his spiritual transformation through this film will be especially inspiring.”

The time period in which the documentary will focus on was during the time he was recording his famous Man In Black album, which was the peak of his struggles with depression and drug addiction.

Lastly, Pastor and producer Greg Laurie of Harvest Ministries, and also author of Cash’s spiritual biography, added:

“Here’s the great contradiction–who could be friends with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Billy Graham all at the same time? The answer, Johnny Cash. He was a contradiction at times, but he had a deep faith that he always returned to.”