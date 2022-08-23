ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Johnny Cash Documentary, ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption Of An American Icon,’ Is On The Way

By Brady Cox
 5 days ago
Well this is the best news you’ll hear all day.

Fathom Events, Kingdom Story Company, WTA Media, and Harvest Ministries have teamed up to put together and release a brand new Johnny Cash documentary, titled Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon.

The documentary was originally announced at CinemaCon this past spring, and will drop exclusively in theaters on December 5th, 6th, and 7th.

The movie will document Cash’s struggle with personal demons, and overcoming them through his regained faith in God.

Producer John Erwin expressed his excitement for the new release:

”Johnny Cash is an American icon who undoubtedly shaped the musical landscape. Behind the fame is the true story of a man who was haunted by his own inner demons, and through facing them, ultimately found an unshakable faith in God.

At Kingdom Story Company, we strive to bring inspiring true stories to screen. ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon’ is one such story. We’re excited to share it with you in theaters this December.”

Johnny’s son, John Carter Cash, also weighed in on the upcoming release:

“I think of all the documentaries made about my dad, he’d be most excited about this one.”

The documentary will include over 100 tapes that have never been heard before in the public light.

It will also feature the likes of John Carter Cash, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Jimmie Allen, Alice Cooper, Franklin Graham, Joanne Cash Yates, Greg Laurie, and more.

Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events, also added:

“Johnny Cash and his music are an indelible part of the fabric of America. As a huge fan myself, I know that audiences will love hearing his one-of-a-kind music and seeing his command of the stage on the big screen – and being able to live his spiritual transformation through this film will be especially inspiring.”

The time period in which the documentary will focus on was during the time he was recording his famous Man In Black album, which was the peak of his struggles with depression and drug addiction.

Lastly, Pastor and producer Greg Laurie of Harvest Ministries, and also author of Cash’s spiritual biography, added:

“Here’s the great contradiction–who could be friends with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Billy Graham all at the same time? The answer, Johnny Cash. He was a contradiction at times, but he had a deep faith that he always returned to.”

Billy Dean Shares Hilarious Story About Randy Travis Learning He Made The Pop Charts: “Get It Out Of There”

Randy Travis will forever be an icon in country music, as he was an absolute hitmaking machine back in the ’80s and ’90s. It’s hard to believe that a guy as talented as Travis was originally turned down 10 labels in Nashville, and was forced to resort to playing in bars, going by the stage name Randy Ray, and getting by by the skin of his teeth.
MUSIC
Craig Morgan To Release Deluxe Addition Of ‘God, Family, Country’ Album On Veteran’s Day

Craig Morgan has new music on the way. He released his God, Family, Country album back in 2020, and now, he’s putting out a deluxe addition of the record that will include four new songs. Fittingly slated to drop on Veteran’s Day, new tunes include “Sounds Like Home,” “Ask Him,” “How You Make A Man” and “I May Drink A Little.” Craig is a veteran himself, after serving in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for 17 years, and he […] The post Craig Morgan To Release Deluxe Addition Of ‘God, Family, Country’ Album On Veteran’s Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RELIGION
Country Duets Don’t Get Much Better Than George Jones & Randy Travis On “A Few Ole Country Boys”

Country legends, George Jones and Randy Travis, went WAY back. With two of the most unique voices in country music’s history, it’s easy to understand why the two were drawn to each other, and as it turns out they shared a great deal of respect for one another’s artistry. In 1991, George and Randy appeared on an episode of HBO’s Influences show, where George Jones shared a time when he almost “quit the business” until he heard Randy Travis’s song, […] The post Country Duets Don’t Get Much Better Than George Jones & Randy Travis On “A Few Ole Country Boys” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
