Washington, DC

NWSL Championship gets 1st ever primetime spot on TV

By Dre Bradley
 5 days ago
The 2022 NWSL Championship will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Oct. 29 in its first-ever prime-time spot live from Audi Field in downtown Washington, D.C., the National Women’s Soccer League, Ally Financial and CBS Sports announced Tuesday.

Match coverage will begin at 7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+ and internationally on Twitch, with pre-match coverage beginning at 6 p.m. exclusively on Paramount+.

The game was moved from its originally scheduled time at 11 a.m.

“As we continue to advance the women’s sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve," NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating the end of a fantastic 10th anniversary season in person and on the air with what will surely be an exciting final.”

Audi Field has hosted a variety of sporting events since it opened in 2018, including a 2019 CONCACAF Nations League fixture between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Cuba and the 2021 Premier Lacrosse League championship game.

Registration for priority access to tickets for the 2022 NWSL Championship can be found here . Priority pre-sale begins Sept. 7, and tickets will be available to the general public on Sept. 8.

