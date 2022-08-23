A two-vehicle accident in Chariton County left a Salisbury couple with minor and moderate injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened Saturday at about 2:25 pm on US 24, east of Salisbury, when a pick-up driven by 57-year-old Loren C Miller of Centralia was eastbound and merging onto the roadway from the shoulder and pulled into the path of the vehicle driven by 84-year-old June M Arp of Salisbury. Arp attempted to avoid the Miller vehicle and struck the driver’s side.

SALISBURY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO