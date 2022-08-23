Read full article on original website
Bookings For Livingston County Agencies
Three bookings for Livingston County authorities are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Wednesday, 42-year-old William Joseph Peniston of Chillicothe was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged DWI. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center. Thursday, 39-year-old Brian Wayne St. Onge of Denver, Colorado was...
Two Area Communities Awarded Community Development Block Grants
Community Development Block Grants have been awarded to 40 communities across the state3. The total is $17 million. In the local area, two communities are receiving grants. They include. Recipient Project Description CDBG Award Amount. City of Cameron Fully fund the replacement of portions of Harris Street and install storm...
Weekend Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 278 calls over the weekend. Some of the calls include:. 9:15 AM, Officers took a report of Trespassing in the 1200 block of Washington Street. A suspect has been identified and the investigation continues. 10:06 AM, Officers received information of a person in possession...
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for Friday. At about 9:30 pm in Chariton County, troopers arrested 49-year-old Gary L Owens of Buckner for alleged driving while suspended. He was held at the Chariton County Jail, pending the posting of bond. At about 10:20 pm...
Salisbury Couple Injured In Crash
A two-vehicle accident in Chariton County left a Salisbury couple with minor and moderate injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened Saturday at about 2:25 pm on US 24, east of Salisbury, when a pick-up driven by 57-year-old Loren C Miller of Centralia was eastbound and merging onto the roadway from the shoulder and pulled into the path of the vehicle driven by 84-year-old June M Arp of Salisbury. Arp attempted to avoid the Miller vehicle and struck the driver’s side.
Serious Injuries In A Single Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle accident in Linn County Sunday evening left a Raytown woman with serious injuries. State Troopers report the accident happened on Missouri Highway 11 at Route C, when 20-year-old Emily N Atkins of Raytown was northbound, ran off the road, struck a sign, crossed route C, struck an embankment, and her car overturned. She was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a safety belt.
