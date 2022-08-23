Minnie Jane (Wood) Roberts, 94, lifelong resident of Milford Center, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022 with her loving family by her side. A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Milford Center, and she loved to sing old hymns. In her younger years, she worked at Ranco before owning and running the Pet House in both Marysville and Milford Center. All about her flowers, she was an avid gardener who also was excellent at canning her home-grown food. Above all things, Minnie loved her family, and she was a “grandma” to everyone she knew. She will be dearly missed.

MILFORD CENTER, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO