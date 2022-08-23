Who's running for office this November? The final list of Midpeninsula candidates is here

Read full article on original website
Amid outcry over sheriff's Batmobile raid, San Mateo County supervisors ask state attorney general to investigate
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 16 asked the state attorney general for an inquiry into the criminal investigation and prosecution of an Indiana businessman who makes 1966-era Batmobiles at the behest of an Atherton resident. The request to investigate both San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos...
San Mateo County COVID-19 cases move to 'low' level
San Mateo County is emerging from the sixth wave of COVID-19 cases, moving to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level, meaning case rates and hospitalizations are falling, county authorities have announced. The move Thursday to lower the county's COVID-19 status by the Centers for Disease...
Police arrest man in connection to drive-by shooting in Menlo Park
Menlo Park police have arrested a 19-year-old East Palo Alto man in connection to an Aug. 21 drive-by shooting last week that left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Menlo Park police took the man, identified as Sosefo Ahofono, into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The arrest was made following an investigation involving witness statements, officer reports and evidence that led them to the vehicle and person suspected of being involved in the shooting, police said.
Portola Valley study outlines town's emergency escape routes
What would it look like for Portola Valley residents to evacuate during a major emergency? That's the question town consultants hoped to answer in a new traffic study. The report, which the Town Council approved a draft of on Aug. 10, found several strategies for reducing travel times out of town. Options include wildfire video surveillance cameras or drones to quickly detect wildfires and constructing an evacuation lane on the shoulder of the the eastern side of the Westridge and Alpine roads through Ladera. They also surveyed stables to gauge the number of horses and trailers in Portola Valley and the surrounding community.
Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
