Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Ethereum ‘merge’ will change crypto forever: Everything you need to know
The Ethereum community is more giddy than usual. On weekly Zoom calls dedicated to technical matters, Ethereum developers have been celebrating—even singing—as they advance toward the “merge”—an event hailed as the most important technological upgrade in the history of crypto. But what exactly is the...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Collapse Issues Cardano (ADA) Alert – Here’s His Price Target
A popular analyst with a solid track record of predicting market retracements is issuing warnings about two of the top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader Capo first alerts his 485,300 Twitter followers that scalable blockchain platform Cardano (ADA) could be in for a major price drop over the next few weeks.
Why Investing in Dogecoin Suddenly Got a Lot More Interesting
The launch of Dogechain seems to be fantastic news for holders of Dogecoin. But is it too good to be true?
RELATED PEOPLE
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
I found one of the rarest Lincoln pennies in a nickel coin roll – the exact year that could make it worth $2,000
A COIN collector on YouTube unexpectedly found an antique penny while sorting through rolls of nickels in a recent video. Ryan Quinlan, who runs the YouTube channel Quin's Coins, was shocked to find the rare penny amid five-cent pieces. The coin - a 1918 wheat cent - features the face...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?
Is an encore performance just beginning for what was once the hottest cryptocurrency in the world?
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
Price of Cardano’s native cryptocoin, ADA, plunges after test failure of major blockchain upgrade
A failed test of Cardano’s highly anticipated blockchain upgrade last week has founder Charles Hoskinson fuming that his very own community unwittingly committed a “self-inflicted wound.”. Its native ADA coin fell by close to a fifth since Friday’s session, amid fears over more potential delays to improve the...
bitcoinist.com
10 Crypto Trailblazers to Watch in the 2020s
The cryptocurrency industry has come a long way since a pseudonymous genius known as Satoshi authored the Bitcoin whitepaper, changing the world as we know it forevermore. And if you thought the 2010s were a crazy decade, the 2020s are set to be even wilder. From dipping below $4k in...
Jack Dorsey and Vitalik Buterin have been squabbling for months over whether bitcoin or ethereum is better. Here's how their head-butting began.
Jack Dorsey thinks ethereum, which Buterin co-founded, has "single points of failure." Buterin has critiqued Dorsey's bitcoin project, TBD.
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Staking Altcoin Defies the Market and Surges Nearly 60% This Week Ahead of ETH 2.0 Merge
An under-the-radar altcoin focused on Ethereum (ETH) staking applications is surging ahead of the ETH 2.0 upgrade. The SSV Network (SSV) is a decentralized, open-source staking network that bills itself as being designed for building “high-performance, secure, and decentralized ETH staking applications.”. The project’s native token, SSV, is up...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Altcoin Built on Ethereum (ETH) As Markets Pause
An interoperability protocol focused on ease of use just joined the leading US-based crypto exchange’s trading roster. In a new post, Coinbase says that Celer Network (CELR) is now live across its entire platform, including on the iOS and Android apps. The Celer Network scaling platform was built on...
Dogecoin, Elon Musk's Favorite Crypto, Gets Serious
As their name suggests, meme coins are tokens that have no utility and are essentially jokes. But the experts have warned that meme coins are largely worthless, and people who put their money into them know well that they should expect nothing in return for their investments. At the same...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Coinbase Derivatives Exchange Perfectly Times Launch of Its Nano Ether Futures Product
Coinbase Derivatives Exchange seems to have found the perfect time to launch its second listed crypto derivatives product, i.e. Nano Ether futures (ET). As you may already know, on January 12, Coinbase announced that it was “acquiring FairX, a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange”, that this acquisition was “a key stepping stone on Coinbase’s path to offer crypto derivatives to retail and institutional customers in the US,” and that this acquisition was “expected to close in Coinbase’s first fiscal quarter.”
Comments / 0