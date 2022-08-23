ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contract#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ada#Crypto Com#Dapps
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Argentina
dailyhodl.com

$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO

The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

10 Crypto Trailblazers to Watch in the 2020s

The cryptocurrency industry has come a long way since a pseudonymous genius known as Satoshi authored the Bitcoin whitepaper, changing the world as we know it forevermore. And if you thought the 2010s were a crazy decade, the 2020s are set to be even wilder. From dipping below $4k in...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Ethereum Staking Altcoin Defies the Market and Surges Nearly 60% This Week Ahead of ETH 2.0 Merge

An under-the-radar altcoin focused on Ethereum (ETH) staking applications is surging ahead of the ETH 2.0 upgrade. The SSV Network (SSV) is a decentralized, open-source staking network that bills itself as being designed for building “high-performance, secure, and decentralized ETH staking applications.”. The project’s native token, SSV, is up...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
TheStreet

Dogecoin, Elon Musk's Favorite Crypto, Gets Serious

As their name suggests, meme coins are tokens that have no utility and are essentially jokes. But the experts have warned that meme coins are largely worthless, and people who put their money into them know well that they should expect nothing in return for their investments. At the same...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Coinbase Derivatives Exchange Perfectly Times Launch of Its Nano Ether Futures Product

Coinbase Derivatives Exchange seems to have found the perfect time to launch its second listed crypto derivatives product, i.e. Nano Ether futures (ET). As you may already know, on January 12, Coinbase announced that it was “acquiring FairX, a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange”, that this acquisition was “a key stepping stone on Coinbase’s path to offer crypto derivatives to retail and institutional customers in the US,” and that this acquisition was “expected to close in Coinbase’s first fiscal quarter.”
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy