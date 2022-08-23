ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

24/7 Wall St.

2020 Was the Deadliest Year for South Dakota in the Last Decade

2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record. With 21,570 murders […]
NBC Connecticut

Map: See How Much Life Expectancy Declined in Each State in 2020

The average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped by nearly two years in 2020, down to 77 years from 78.8 in 2019. It was the country’s lowest average in nearly two decades. A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics looks at how that decline varied from state to state. It found that eight states and Washington, D.C., saw life expectancy fall by more than two years from 2019 to 2020. That list includes New Jersey, Texas and Louisiana.
digg.com

The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized

Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
International Business Times

New Study Ranks The Healthiest US States; Washington Claims Top Spot

How healthy is your state? A recent study looked at which American states are the healthiest, and Washington claimed the top spot on the list. For their report on the healthiest U.S. states, medication access company NiceRx looked at various factors contributing to a state's health, such as the rates of obesity, adult smoking and binge drinking.
The Hill

DOE awarding $540 million to ramp up clean energy research

Following the passage of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Department of Energy allotted over $500 million to research organizations across the country to study clean energy solutions. Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, are among the universities receiving funds.
24/7 Wall St.

How the Foreclosure Rate in Arkansas Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
Mix 97-3

