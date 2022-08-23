Read full article on original website
2020 Was the Deadliest Year for South Dakota in the Last Decade
2020 was a tumultuous year in the United States. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment surged and gun sales spiked. The murder of George Floyd also rattled confidence in law enforcement and sparked nationwide protests. Amid the turmoil, homicide cases jumped by nearly 30%, the largest single-year increase on record. With 21,570 murders […]
What state’s residents live the longest? New report ranks states by average life span
A new study from the National Center for Health Statistics breaks down the life expectancy by state across the U.S. and offers some interesting insight into the role your surroundings can play in your health. The results were compiled based on data from 2020 for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Map: See How Much Life Expectancy Declined in Each State in 2020
The average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped by nearly two years in 2020, down to 77 years from 78.8 in 2019. It was the country’s lowest average in nearly two decades. A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics looks at how that decline varied from state to state. It found that eight states and Washington, D.C., saw life expectancy fall by more than two years from 2019 to 2020. That list includes New Jersey, Texas and Louisiana.
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
What state has the longest life expectancy? See where yours ranks on this list.
Life expectancy dropped in 2020 in every U.S. state, mainly due to COVID-19 and was the lowest average in nearly two decades. Hawaii had the highest.
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
The Average Lifespan Of Residents In Each US State, Visualized
Life expectancy has been cut short by at least a year in all but five American states in the past few years. A study from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the changes in Americans' life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, broken down by each state. Here's what the data shows.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
How Gun Sales in Oklahoma Compare to the Nation so Far This Year
Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, and gun sales in the U.S. continue to eclipse those in any other country. This is true both in terms of gun ownership by person and absolute sales. America, without question, is the gun sales and gun ownership capital of the world. The FBI has […]
New Study Ranks The Healthiest US States; Washington Claims Top Spot
How healthy is your state? A recent study looked at which American states are the healthiest, and Washington claimed the top spot on the list. For their report on the healthiest U.S. states, medication access company NiceRx looked at various factors contributing to a state's health, such as the rates of obesity, adult smoking and binge drinking.
Minnesota’s Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy's lettuce sickens 84 people
A total of 84 people across four states have now been made ill by E. coli, in an outbreak possibly tied to contaminated lettuce used in sandwiches sold at Wendy's restaurants.
DOE awarding $540 million to ramp up clean energy research
Following the passage of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Department of Energy allotted over $500 million to research organizations across the country to study clean energy solutions. Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, are among the universities receiving funds.
Vermont, North Carolina and Hawaii are among the top 10 safest U.S. states during Covid-19
Though Covid-19 transmission rates, hospitalizations and deaths are trending downward nationwide, there are some states that may be safer to live in than others because of factors like how well they have kept the pandemic under control. A new report by WalletHub, published Thursday, ranked all 50 states and the...
North Dakota Reports Higher Gun Sales per Capita Than Most States This Year
Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, and gun sales in the U.S. continue to eclipse those in any other country. This is true both in terms of gun ownership by person and absolute sales. America, without question, is the gun sales and gun ownership capital of the world. The FBI has […]
How the Foreclosure Rate in Arkansas Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
