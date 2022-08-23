RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As crafty as they come. Jancarlos Cintron isn’t the tallest, he’s not the strongest, but he plays the biggest. “It’s not easy for guys back home to go to the U.S. and get a degree or to play baseball at the next level,” Cintron said of his upbringing in Puerto Rico. “It’s the hunger... the chance to get the opportunity to play ball.”

