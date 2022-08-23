Read full article on original website
New district manager for Carson City BLM District
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Bureau of Land Management named Kimberly Dow as its Carson City district manager effective Sunday. Dow most recently served as the Sierra Front field manager for the Carson City BLM district. “Kim is a respected, proven leader in BLM Nevada with a track record of...
First day of classes at The University of Nevada Reno begin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, classes are starting again for the fall semester at The University of Nevada, Reno. As we see this campus grow, it’s no surprise to find out that there are a lot of new things happening on campus. This fall students, faculty, and staff...
USAF Jazz Band gives free concerts in Reno and Carson City
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The United States Air Force Commanders Jazz Band plays free concerts Sunday in Carson City and Monday in Reno. The band, part of the USAF Band of the Golden West, plays at 3 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion at 606 Mountain St. The concert should last about two hours. People should bring their own seats and beverages.
Nevada soccer falls at Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s soccer was defeated by Idaho 1-0 at the Kibbie Dome on Sunday. Idaho fired nine shots compared to the Pack’s six, but all Nevada’s shots were hit on frame. Fifth-year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall recorded a season-high of four saves in...
Flooding closes Manogue High School campus
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus. There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday. Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend. The...
Thrifting Burning Man outfits: A way to give back and save
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Sunday is the start of the week-long event, Burning Man. Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is a one-stop shop for your fashion needs on the Playa. From hula-hoops, backpacks, hats, and sunglasses this thrift shop has it’s very own Burning Man Rack to get those last minute staple pieces.
Burning Man: 2.5 gallons of water per person per day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is the last stop for Trenton Schuttler before he drives two hours to Burning Man. He’s excited about what he anticipates will happen out in the Playa after a three-year absence. “It is going to be phenomenal. It is going to be incredible. It...
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -AUG> 27 UPDATE: A male juvenile died after being stabbed Friday night near West Street Plaza, the Reno Police Department reported Saturday. A person described only as male remained in critical condition on Saturday, police said. Police said everyone involved in the incident about 8:40 p.m. n...
Aces Drop Series Finale to River Cats, 5-2
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - Tied at two apiece in the fourth, the Reno Aces (68-55) allowed three unanswered runs to the Sacramento River Cats (55-68) in the remaining innings for a 5-2 series finale loss Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Trailing 2-0 in the third, the Aces evened...
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man is dead and police have arrested a Reno resident on an open murder charge after two men were shot near the GSR. It happened Saturday morning at about 1:38 a.m. Police say they took both men to the hospital and one died, despite life-saving measures.
Cintron a catalyst for the Reno Aces
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As crafty as they come. Jancarlos Cintron isn’t the tallest, he’s not the strongest, but he plays the biggest. “It’s not easy for guys back home to go to the U.S. and get a degree or to play baseball at the next level,” Cintron said of his upbringing in Puerto Rico. “It’s the hunger... the chance to get the opportunity to play ball.”
Information sought on attempted vehicle theft in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone tried to steal a vehicle Saturday morning in the industrial area of Sparks. The Sparks Police Department released a photogram of a man it wants to talk to about the attempted theft. It happened about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Bergin Way near...
Olympic Valley man dies in crash near Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -One person died Friday when a box truck crossed the center line of California 89 near Truckee and crashed into three vehicles going the other way, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP did not release the names of those involved, but the deceased is a 37-year-old...
One critically injured in west Sparks shooting; stabbing suspect arrested
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was critically injured in a west Sparks shooting late Saturday and another was stabbed, the Sparks Police Department said Sunday. Police arrested Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo, 22, as a suspect in the stabbing but are trying to find the shooting suspect. The stabbing happened about 11:07 p.m....
