unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Weekly Construction Update
MARYSVILLE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 33 eastbound and westbound between U.S. 36 and U.S. 42 and between Mitchell-DeWitt Rd. and SR 161 will have various nightly lane restrictions (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting Sunday, August 28 through Wednesday, August 31.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Biodigester owner facing allegations from EPA
CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice of violation to Renergy, Inc., alleging permit violations at its Dovetail Energy facility in Greene County and Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County. Both facilities operate under permits issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, through the...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Organized picket takes place at construction site in Morrow Co.
MARENGO- Earlier this week Tuesday-Thursday, August 23-25, Laborers’ Local 1216 and the North Central Ohio Building Trades held an informational picket at HM Construction’s distribution spec building in Marengo. The building is located on I-71 and State Route 61 in Morrow County. The purpose of the informational picket...
spectrumnews1.com
Hope Valley is personal mission for Newark residents
NEWARK, Ohio — Hope Valley is a mental health and wellness retreat center offering different treatments through its vision statement, "Help Others through Personal Experiences." For founder Jamie Clouse and Executive Director Violet Queen, the endeavor is a leap of faith, but they are using their life experiences to...
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: Fly-In at Pickaway County Memorial Airport
PICKAWAY – Pickaway County Memorial Airport is having a special fly-in event in September that will bring in several rare historical planes for fun for the whole family. The event is offering airplane rides, food trucks, and the ability to get up and close to some amazing aircraft. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Classified as a 'severe hazard,' Circleville neighbors disgusted eyesore not cleaned up
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Living next to charred rubble left from an engulfed house fire 17 months ago, Circleville homeowner and taxpayer Karen Cockrell felt it was time the city or Pickaway County took action to clean it up. She calls the 1200-square-foot area of destruction a danger for...
sciotopost.com
Man Who Took Law Enforcement on High-Speed US-23 Chase Indicted in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A man who took law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase on US-23 has now been indicted for his crimes. On March 26, 2022, a high-speed chase started after Ohio state highway patrol attempted to stop a 2011 Maroon Honda Accord around 3:36 pm for a speed violation of 86 MPH in a 60 on US-23 in the area of Sofidel. The vehicle didn’t stop but accelerated. The vehicle headed northbound until it crossed over US-23 and went Northbound around Huston Street then reentered Northbound and continued to go North on US23. The driver attempted to turn around on US-23 in the area of Hagerty road where he hit one of the Pickaway Sheriffs’ vehicles, went through the median, and went Northbound again. The chase ended when the man unfamiliar with the area turned off onto Little Walnut and into a dead-end road. The driver attempted to drive through the riverbank and the car became stuck in the mud.
Columbus school district reaches conceptual agreement with teacher’s union
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association have reached a conceptual agreement after nearly 14 continuous hours of negotiations, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Mediator calls for Columbus school district and teachers union to meet today. Jennifer Adair, President...
Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire
LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Library Links
The library will be closed in observance of Labor Day. Tuesday, September 6 @ 6:30 p.m. School-Age readers are invited to discuss InvestiGators by John Patrick Green! This program is ideally recommended for 1st-5th graders. Preschool Storytime. Wednesday, September 7 @ 9:30 a.m. Join us for a special storytime for...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Thomas M. Johnson, 37, of Canal Winchester, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Heather L. Keller, 38, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 90 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Donavan R. Moore, 25, of Lima, pleaded no contest and...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Judy K. Mitchell
Judy K. Mitchell, 81, of Marysville, died late Wednesday evening, August 24th, 2022, at The Ohio State University East Hospital in Columbus. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician at both the Delaware X Pharmacy and Memorial Hospital before her retirement. She was very involved in civic activities, such as president of the senior center in Plain City, and as First Lady when her husband, Bob, was Mayor of Milford Center. In her earlier years, Judy enjoyed being a 4-H advisor, and was often camping, riding horses and four-wheelers. She was also a very crafty lady who could sew, knit, crochet and paint, and even made her daughter’s wedding dress, bridesmaid dresses and wedding cake for her wedding.
unioncountydailydigital.com
OVI Checkpoint in Union County Tomorrow
Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Union County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on the provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Funeral Home Owner Gets 10 Years Jail Time
TOLEDO – Shawnte Hardin, a minister who was found guilty of running an illicit funeral home business across Ohio, was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in prison Friday. “Real pastors pray at funerals, not prey on grieving families,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said following the sentencing. “The defendant’s lies, fraud and complex scheme – including literally driving bodies across the state – are thankfully ended by today’s sentence.”
‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally
SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Fight at Circleville Walmart
Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm. According to early reports, the fight was between a juvenile and an adult male, inside the store close to the security gates. The adult male attempted to leave the store when Pickaway deputies showed up.
Schoonover Observatory telescope stolen
LIMA — The Lima Police Department is investigating the theft of a 14-inch Celestron telescope, guide scopes, accessories and eyepieces — representing a combined value of roughly $20,000 — reported stolen Friday night from Schoonover Observatory. This is the second break-in where the target was the city’s...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Michael F. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs. .Kathryn M. Keets was placed on five years community...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
