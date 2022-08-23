ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Weekly Construction Update

MARYSVILLE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 33 eastbound and westbound between U.S. 36 and U.S. 42 and between Mitchell-DeWitt Rd. and SR 161 will have various nightly lane restrictions (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting Sunday, August 28 through Wednesday, August 31.
UNION COUNTY, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Biodigester owner facing allegations from EPA

CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice of violation to Renergy, Inc., alleging permit violations at its Dovetail Energy facility in Greene County and Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County. Both facilities operate under permits issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, through the...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Organized picket takes place at construction site in Morrow Co.

MARENGO- Earlier this week Tuesday-Thursday, August 23-25, Laborers’ Local 1216 and the North Central Ohio Building Trades held an informational picket at HM Construction’s distribution spec building in Marengo. The building is located on I-71 and State Route 61 in Morrow County. The purpose of the informational picket...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Hope Valley is personal mission for Newark residents

NEWARK, Ohio — Hope Valley is a mental health and wellness retreat center offering different treatments through its vision statement, "Help Others through Personal Experiences." For founder Jamie Clouse and Executive Director Violet Queen, the endeavor is a leap of faith, but they are using their life experiences to...
NEWARK, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Marysville, OH
Government
Union County, OH
Government
City
Marysville, OH
County
Union County, OH
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: Fly-In at Pickaway County Memorial Airport

PICKAWAY – Pickaway County Memorial Airport is having a special fly-in event in September that will bring in several rare historical planes for fun for the whole family. The event is offering airplane rides, food trucks, and the ability to get up and close to some amazing aircraft. The...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Who Took Law Enforcement on High-Speed US-23 Chase Indicted in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A man who took law enforcement on a dangerous high-speed chase on US-23 has now been indicted for his crimes. On March 26, 2022, a high-speed chase started after Ohio state highway patrol attempted to stop a 2011 Maroon Honda Accord around 3:36 pm for a speed violation of 86 MPH in a 60 on US-23 in the area of Sofidel. The vehicle didn’t stop but accelerated. The vehicle headed northbound until it crossed over US-23 and went Northbound around Huston Street then reentered Northbound and continued to go North on US23. The driver attempted to turn around on US-23 in the area of Hagerty road where he hit one of the Pickaway Sheriffs’ vehicles, went through the median, and went Northbound again. The chase ended when the man unfamiliar with the area turned off onto Little Walnut and into a dead-end road. The driver attempted to drive through the riverbank and the car became stuck in the mud.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire

LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
LIMA, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Library Links

The library will be closed in observance of Labor Day. Tuesday, September 6 @ 6:30 p.m. School-Age readers are invited to discuss InvestiGators by John Patrick Green! This program is ideally recommended for 1st-5th graders. Preschool Storytime. Wednesday, September 7 @ 9:30 a.m. Join us for a special storytime for...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Thomas M. Johnson, 37, of Canal Winchester, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Heather L. Keller, 38, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 90 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Donavan R. Moore, 25, of Lima, pleaded no contest and...
LIMA, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Judy K. Mitchell

Judy K. Mitchell, 81, of Marysville, died late Wednesday evening, August 24th, 2022, at The Ohio State University East Hospital in Columbus. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician at both the Delaware X Pharmacy and Memorial Hospital before her retirement. She was very involved in civic activities, such as president of the senior center in Plain City, and as First Lady when her husband, Bob, was Mayor of Milford Center. In her earlier years, Judy enjoyed being a 4-H advisor, and was often camping, riding horses and four-wheelers. She was also a very crafty lady who could sew, knit, crochet and paint, and even made her daughter’s wedding dress, bridesmaid dresses and wedding cake for her wedding.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OVI Checkpoint in Union County Tomorrow

Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Union County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on the provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes...
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Funeral Home Owner Gets 10 Years Jail Time

TOLEDO – Shawnte Hardin, a minister who was found guilty of running an illicit funeral home business across Ohio, was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in prison Friday. “Real pastors pray at funerals, not prey on grieving families,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said following the sentencing. “The defendant’s lies, fraud and complex scheme – including literally driving bodies across the state – are thankfully ended by today’s sentence.”
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally

SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Fight at Circleville Walmart

Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm. According to early reports, the fight was between a juvenile and an adult male, inside the store close to the security gates. The adult male attempted to leave the store when Pickaway deputies showed up.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Schoonover Observatory telescope stolen

LIMA — The Lima Police Department is investigating the theft of a 14-inch Celestron telescope, guide scopes, accessories and eyepieces — representing a combined value of roughly $20,000 — reported stolen Friday night from Schoonover Observatory. This is the second break-in where the target was the city’s...
LIMA, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Michael F. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs. .Kathryn M. Keets was placed on five years community...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

