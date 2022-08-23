Read full article on original website
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at 8,404 burned acres, nearly doubling in one day
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today's update about the Rum Creek Fire shows its size at 8,404 acres. It was reported at 4,319 burned acres yesterday. Its Unified Command plans a community meeting Tuesday. The lightning-caused wildfire has claimed one firefighter's life and is causing evacuations in northern Josephine County (below). The...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire challenges bring more resources: Rand & Galice homes reportedly intact
MERLIN, Ore. – Saturday's Rum Creek Fire report says firefighters worked through the night to protect the area between Rand and Galice. It says, "aerial reconnaissance this morning confirmed no structures or homes have been lost in those communities." More resources are ordered for the wildfire attack, including the...
kqennewsradio.com
TASK FORCE OF COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO RUM CREEK FIRE
Local firefighters were deployed Saturday morning to Merlin, to help battle the growing Rum Creek Fire. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said the task force was requested by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office under the Emergency Conflagration Act to assist with structural protection in the area.
kezi.com
Days Creek man found seriously injured seven hours after truck rolls down embankment
DAYS CREEK, Ore. -- A Days Creek man is seriously injured after the truck he was driving rolled 150 feet down an embankment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Steven Kremer, 57, of Days Creek was trapped in his pickup truck for more than seven hours from Friday night into Saturday morning before a neighbor heard him yelling for help.
kqennewsradio.com
LEANING DOWN TO GRAB PUPPY LEADS TO VEHICLE CRASH
Leaning down to grab a puppy led to a single vehicle accident Saturday morning. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:00 a.m. a 29-year old man was driving on Old Melrose Road when the small animal jumped down by his feet. As the man reached down, his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field near San Souci Drive.
kqennewsradio.com
ESCAPED HORSE CAUSES VEHICLE CRASH
A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing a crash Saturday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 2:20 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle versus horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road.
kqennewsradio.com
DAYS CREEK MAN INJURED IN SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Days Creek man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the wreck in the 7000 block of Days Creek Cutoff Road. O’Dell said it was reported that the occupant was trapped, approximately 150 feet down an embankment.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS
Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
Semi spills load on Beltline Hwy in Eugene, closes exit to Delta Hwy
A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the Beltline Highway interchange to Delta Highway in Lane County Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted.
kqennewsradio.com
DILLARD MAN DIES AFTER PICKUP LEAVES ROADWAY
A Dillard man died after his pickup left the roadway Friday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 12:50 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 42 in the Tenmile area. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound vehicle, operated by 56-year old Bruce...
kqennewsradio.com
ARSON INVESTIGATION, FIRE BEHIND STORE
An arson investigation is underway, following a fire behind a store on Friday. Captain Kurt Sorensen of the Sutherlin Police said shortly after 4:00 p.m., 911 dispatchers received several phone calls about a fire behind Bi-Mart on East Central Avenue. Sorenson said Sutherlin Fire Department responded and quickly put the fire out. Bi-Mart and Shop Smart, located next door, were evacuated and closed for a short period of time. Sorenson said no one was injured, however there was damage to the building as a result of the fire.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT
The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
kcfmradio.com
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
opb.org
Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild
Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
kqennewsradio.com
REGISTRATION CONTINUES FOR UMPQUA STRONG 9K/5K RUN/WALK
Registration continues for the Umpqua Strong 9K/5K/Run/Walk. The event will be Saturday September 24th at 8:00 a.m. at Wildlife Safari. It was created after the tragic events of October 1st, 2015 on the campus of Umpqua Community College. $30 registration runs through September 5th, which includes a shirt. After that,...
kqennewsradio.com
TINY COMMUNITY LIBRARIES ADDED TO FIVE CITY PARKS
Tiny free community libraries are being installed at five parks in Roseburg, thanks to a community driven project involving wood shop students and a local nonprofit. Roseburg Parks and Recreation staff are setting up the small, wooden book-sharing cabinets that will be available for people who would like to take a free book, or leave one for someone else to enjoy.
kezi.com
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
kqennewsradio.com
OAKLAND MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING, CRASHING A VEHICLE
An Oakland man has been jailed after allegedly stealing and later crashing a vehicle following a police pursuit on Friday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s said at approximately 6:30 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from the S-Mart on Old Highway 99N in Wilbur, while the owner was inside the store. The 2007 Toyota Scion was seen leaving westbound on Oak Hill Road.
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
KCBY
Illegal marijuana operation in Myrtle Creek raided by authorities - again
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — An illegal marijuana operation in south Douglas County was raided by authorities Tuesday when detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. "This was another of the large...
