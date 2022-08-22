ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

utilitydive.com

Dominion threatens to abandon 2.6-GW offshore wind farm over performance guarantee

Dominion Energy Virginia will abandon its planned 2.6-GW offshore wind farm if state regulators don’t reverse their decision to set a performance guarantee requirement for the $9.8 billion project, according to a rehearing request filed this week. The Virginia State Corporation Commission’s decision that Dominion’s customers must be held...
VIRGINIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy

PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tc Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Gas Pipeline#Renewable Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tc Energy S Nw#Gtn Xpress#Cascade Natural Gas#Intermountain Gas Co#Dth
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Commonwealth of Massachusetts Selectes Leggat McCall Properties to Redevelop the Charles F. Hurley Building

BOSTON- The Baker-Polito Administration announced the designation of Leggat McCall Properties (LMP) as the Commonwealth’s partner to redevelop the Charles F. Hurley Building. The project will catalyze substantial economic development on the underutilized and uninviting site with a new life-sciences building, renovated state offices, ground-floor retail, improved public open...
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Baker shook by home energy conversion cost

Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
WCVB

Opponents could force driver's license access law onto November ballot

BOSTON — Opponents of Massachusetts' new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status starting next summer say they've collected more than double the number of signatures required to put a repeal question on the ballot for voters in November. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

