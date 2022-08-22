Read full article on original website
utilitydive.com
Texas opens efficiency and demand response docket as NGO pushes for tougher utility targets, lower rewards
The Public Utilities Commission of Texas has opened a new docket to consider changes to utilities’ energy efficiency and demand response goals, after the local Sierra Club chapter filed an Aug. 17 petition for rulemaking that proposes doubling utility peak demand reduction targets. The proposal would also set utility...
utilitydive.com
California sets road map to complete ban on gasoline-powered vehicle sales by 2035
The California Air Resources Board adopted regulations Thursday by unanimous vote to mandate that all new sales of light-duty trucks and passenger cars be zero-emission vehicles by the 2035 model year. Seventeen other states and the District of Columbia are able to adopt California’s standards in lieu of less restrictive...
utilitydive.com
Missouri PSC lets Algonquin Power utility securitize $290M in coal retirement, Winter Storm Uri costs
An Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. utility will be able to securitize nearly $290 million in costs related to the early retirement of a coal-fired power plant and to Winter Storm Uri, producing an estimated $65.6 million in savings for ratepayers under a Missouri Public Service Commission decision issued earlier this month.
utilitydive.com
FERC gives NextEra, ConEd, Equitrans 4 more years to finish $6.6B Mountain Valley gas pipeline
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday extended a permit for the $6.6 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline project by four years in a win for the long-delayed project being built by a joint venture of Equitrans Midstream, NextEra Energy, Consolidated Edison, AltaGas and RGC Resources. FERC unanimously ruled...
nbcboston.com
Sales of New, Gas-Powered Cars Won't Be Allowed in Massachusetts by 2035
The state of California has taken a major step toward phasing out gas-powered vehicles, and Massachusetts is following suit. By 2035, all new cars sold in the state must run on electric or hydrogen power, after Governor Baker signed a climate change law earlier this month. The law includes a...
utilitydive.com
Dominion threatens to abandon 2.6-GW offshore wind farm over performance guarantee
Dominion Energy Virginia will abandon its planned 2.6-GW offshore wind farm if state regulators don’t reverse their decision to set a performance guarantee requirement for the $9.8 billion project, according to a rehearing request filed this week. The Virginia State Corporation Commission’s decision that Dominion’s customers must be held...
spectrumnews1.com
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy
PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
Drought disaster declared; Massachusetts’ second largest city urges indoor water limits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties as “primary...
Amazon set to close 5 warehouses in Massachusetts due to company overgrowth
Amazon plans to close five of its Massachusetts delivery warehouses due to the company’s overgrowth during the COVID pandemic, a spokesperson told the Boston Globe. Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Amazon, told Globe reporters that the company’s delivery warehouses in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield will all be closing.
We asked the Dem. AG candidates about neo-Nazis, the MBTA, and Maura Healey. Here are their answers.
Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Quentin Palfrey will be on the primary ballot Sept. 6. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who has served in the position since 2015, is now the front-runner to replace Charlie Baker as the state’s next governor. Three democrats and one republican are vying to replace Healey.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Commonwealth of Massachusetts Selectes Leggat McCall Properties to Redevelop the Charles F. Hurley Building
BOSTON- The Baker-Polito Administration announced the designation of Leggat McCall Properties (LMP) as the Commonwealth’s partner to redevelop the Charles F. Hurley Building. The project will catalyze substantial economic development on the underutilized and uninviting site with a new life-sciences building, renovated state offices, ground-floor retail, improved public open...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
Some Maine & New Hampshire Residents Getting Money Back From IRS
It looks like millions of Americans, nationwide, could have money coming to them from the IRS. Yes, this affects any American taxpayer, no matter where in the country they live. If you are old enough to have had to deal with the Internal Revenue Service in a variety of situations...
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
WCVB
Opponents could force driver's license access law onto November ballot
BOSTON — Opponents of Massachusetts' new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status starting next summer say they've collected more than double the number of signatures required to put a repeal question on the ballot for voters in November. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
wgbh.org
'The taxpayers have lawyered up': Legal teams ready to defend 1980s law
Should Beacon Hill officials try to duck the tax relief requirements of Chapter 62F over the next month, at least two groups of taxpayers, newly including one supported by major right-leaning groups like Citizens for Limited Taxation, have organized themselves to be prepared to ask the state's court system to step in.
