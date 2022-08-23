Read full article on original website
The library will be closed in observance of Labor Day. Tuesday, September 6 @ 6:30 p.m. School-Age readers are invited to discuss InvestiGators by John Patrick Green! This program is ideally recommended for 1st-5th graders. Preschool Storytime. Wednesday, September 7 @ 9:30 a.m. Join us for a special storytime for...
Minnie Jane (Wood) Roberts
Minnie Jane (Wood) Roberts, 94, lifelong resident of Milford Center, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022 with her loving family by her side. A woman of faith, she was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Milford Center, and she loved to sing old hymns. In her younger years, she worked at Ranco before owning and running the Pet House in both Marysville and Milford Center. All about her flowers, she was an avid gardener who also was excellent at canning her home-grown food. Above all things, Minnie loved her family, and she was a “grandma” to everyone she knew. She will be dearly missed.
Eleanor Maxine Wilson
Eleanor Maxine Wilson, 98 of Richwood, died late Sunday evening August 21, 2022 at the Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville. She was born in Marion County on March 14, 1924 to the late Charles M. and Celia (Knapp) Shields. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sherman V. Wilson, they were married January 4, 1945 in Richwood and he died August 12, 1973. Maxine was also predeceased by siblings, Kathleen Cramer, Emma Cheney, Charles Shields and Thomas Shields, son-in-law, Larry Price, granddaughter, Julie Leann Wilson and grandson, Luke McClincy.
Monarchs Score Comeback Win
Matthew Rabe hit all nine greens in regulation and carded a 36 in leading Marysville past Dublin Scioto, 155-162, in boys varsity golf action at Marysville Golf Course Thursday. The Monarchs were down seven shots as the last group teed off, but made up all seven shots and more in...
Funeral Home Owner Gets 10 Years Jail Time
TOLEDO – Shawnte Hardin, a minister who was found guilty of running an illicit funeral home business across Ohio, was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in prison Friday. “Real pastors pray at funerals, not prey on grieving families,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said following the sentencing. “The defendant’s lies, fraud and complex scheme – including literally driving bodies across the state – are thankfully ended by today’s sentence.”
Union County Weekly Construction Update
MARYSVILLE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 33 eastbound and westbound between U.S. 36 and U.S. 42 and between Mitchell-DeWitt Rd. and SR 161 will have various nightly lane restrictions (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) starting Sunday, August 28 through Wednesday, August 31.
