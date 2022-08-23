ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue opens trainee recruitment

By Ana Gutierrez
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department is opening firefighter trainee recruitment next month.

Recruitment will be open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4. Candidates interested in fire and emergency medical service careers can apply through this link .

Recruitment is generally for entry-level candidates who meet the minimum requirements listed below:

  • Possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application
  • Be a minimum of 18 years of age
  • Have a high school diploma or equivalent
  • Have a current Nevada State or National Registry Emergency Medical Technician certificate on the date of a conditional job offer.

Job descriptions, fitness requirements, and other information can be found through this link . Questions can be e-mailed to Firerecruit@lasvegasnevada.gov.

