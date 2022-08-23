ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

whopam.com

Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map

The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Adams Reappointed To Juvenile Justice Council

Governor Andy Beshear has reappointed John Lindsey Adams, of Hopkinsville, to the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council. A district judge for the Commonwealth, Adams will serve out another term that expires August 1, 2024. He was reappointed alongside Henderson County Attorney Steven Gold, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward and Jefferson County...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox

Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

hooks’ Mural Unveiled In Downtown Hopkinsville

Gwenda Motley likes to point out that her older sister, Gloria Jean Watkins, was born and raised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Now, the author, feminist and intellectual better known as “bell hooks” will forever be painted and praised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Saturday morning, locals and dignitaries alike gathered along...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Mayor Youth Council Returning To Hopkinsville

The Sixth Mayor’s “Youth Council” — typically dubbed “MYCity” — is making its return in Hopkinsville. All interested Christian County juniors and seniors, whether they’re schooled at home or in public/private institutions, are encouraged to apply. Current Mayor Wendell Lynch noted the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District

Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Logan County Runs Over Colonels 49-6

Looking to move to 2-0 for the first time since an undefeated regular season in 2017, the Christian County Colonels instead received a heavy dose of Logan County’s Ryan Rayno on Friday in a 49-6 loss to the Cougars. The final score matches last season’s meeting in Hopkinsville, also...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Significant amounts of drugs discharged in local restroom wastewater

PADUCAH — Twenty-six different drugs have been found in samples taken from local wastewater. It's a high-impact project funded by the National Institute of Justice. Murray State University, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky, is testing wastewater along the interstate to track driving under the influence of drugs.
PADUCAH, KY
WHAS 11

Reed throws four TD passes, Western Kentucky rolls in opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes in his Western Kentucky debut and the Hilltoppers defeated Austin Peay 38-27 in a season-opener on Saturday. Reed's first three TD throws went to Malachi Corley, a sophomore who caught 73 passes last season. Western Kentucky recovered a fumble near midfield after Corley's third touchdown catch and Reed quickly found All-American candidate Daewood Davis deep over the middle for a 48-yard score and a 35-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

VIDEO – Summer Salute 2022

It was a fabulous weekend in downtown Hopkinsville at Summer Salute 2022, capped off by K.C. and the Sunshine band. Take a look back at the weekend in this clip.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Think Cute Kids Cuts Ribbon In Cadiz

Opened earlier in June at 54 Main Street in Cadiz, Think Cute Kids held its ribbon cutting Friday afternoon alongside the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce. Returning home with her husband following the COVID-19 pandemic, owner/operator Angela Walker said she just wanted to create a place families could shop locally for children’s apparel.
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Grand jury to hear rape case against former lawmaker

A rape case involving a former state representative from Hopkinsville and Governor Bevin cabinet member is off to the grand jury. Former KY Justice Cabinet Sec. John Tilley is charged in connection with an incident at a downtown Lexington Hotel in April. Police say the 53-year-old raped a woman while...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

