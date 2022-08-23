Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
whvoradio.com
Adams Reappointed To Juvenile Justice Council
Governor Andy Beshear has reappointed John Lindsey Adams, of Hopkinsville, to the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council. A district judge for the Commonwealth, Adams will serve out another term that expires August 1, 2024. He was reappointed alongside Henderson County Attorney Steven Gold, Hardin County Sheriff John Ward and Jefferson County...
whopam.com
Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox
Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
whvoradio.com
hooks’ Mural Unveiled In Downtown Hopkinsville
Gwenda Motley likes to point out that her older sister, Gloria Jean Watkins, was born and raised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Now, the author, feminist and intellectual better known as “bell hooks” will forever be painted and praised in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Saturday morning, locals and dignitaries alike gathered along...
Look: Announcer Makes Unfortunate Error During College Football Broadcast
The 2022 college football season officially kicked off earlier this afternoon with Western Kentucky and Austin Peay as the first game of the season. They produced the first touchdown of the season and are currently locked in a heated battle. However, the lasting image from the game won't come from something on the field.
whvoradio.com
Mayor Youth Council Returning To Hopkinsville
The Sixth Mayor’s “Youth Council” — typically dubbed “MYCity” — is making its return in Hopkinsville. All interested Christian County juniors and seniors, whether they’re schooled at home or in public/private institutions, are encouraged to apply. Current Mayor Wendell Lynch noted the...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District
Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
wpsdlocal6.com
With Love, From Kentucky expands to second location in less than a year
LA CENTER, KY-- The hard work seems to have paid off because With Love, From Kentucky is opening a second location in La Center. In April, we brought you the story of a local gift shop working hard to open in time for one of the biggest events in Paducah- Quilt Week.
whvoradio.com
Huge Crowds Rocks Downtown Hopkinsville With K. C. And The Sunshine Band
A large crowd grooved to the sounds of the K. C. and the Sunshine Band Saturday night in downtown Hopkinsville to bring to a close the Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the show was one that everyone on hand could enjoy. Brockman says...
yoursportsedge.com
Logan County Runs Over Colonels 49-6
Looking to move to 2-0 for the first time since an undefeated regular season in 2017, the Christian County Colonels instead received a heavy dose of Logan County’s Ryan Rayno on Friday in a 49-6 loss to the Cougars. The final score matches last season’s meeting in Hopkinsville, also...
wpsdlocal6.com
Significant amounts of drugs discharged in local restroom wastewater
PADUCAH — Twenty-six different drugs have been found in samples taken from local wastewater. It's a high-impact project funded by the National Institute of Justice. Murray State University, in collaboration with the University of Kentucky, is testing wastewater along the interstate to track driving under the influence of drugs.
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
Amendment 3 campaign begins across Tennessee
In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state. One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police seeking public assistance locating wanted person
UPDATE: Kentucky State Police troopers have apprehended Jerry Higginbotham. He is being held at the McCracken County Jail. Benton, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges. Jerry C....
Kentucky State Park Is Home to 14-foot-tall Art Carvings Known As the ‘Big Twigs’
One Kentucky State Park is now home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs. These 14-foot tall sculptures will welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. Gigantic Works of Art. According to...
WHAS 11
Reed throws four TD passes, Western Kentucky rolls in opener
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes in his Western Kentucky debut and the Hilltoppers defeated Austin Peay 38-27 in a season-opener on Saturday. Reed's first three TD throws went to Malachi Corley, a sophomore who caught 73 passes last season. Western Kentucky recovered a fumble near midfield after Corley's third touchdown catch and Reed quickly found All-American candidate Daewood Davis deep over the middle for a 48-yard score and a 35-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.
14news.com
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
whvoradio.com
VIDEO – Summer Salute 2022
It was a fabulous weekend in downtown Hopkinsville at Summer Salute 2022, capped off by K.C. and the Sunshine band. Take a look back at the weekend in this clip.
whvoradio.com
Think Cute Kids Cuts Ribbon In Cadiz
Opened earlier in June at 54 Main Street in Cadiz, Think Cute Kids held its ribbon cutting Friday afternoon alongside the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce. Returning home with her husband following the COVID-19 pandemic, owner/operator Angela Walker said she just wanted to create a place families could shop locally for children’s apparel.
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear rape case against former lawmaker
A rape case involving a former state representative from Hopkinsville and Governor Bevin cabinet member is off to the grand jury. Former KY Justice Cabinet Sec. John Tilley is charged in connection with an incident at a downtown Lexington Hotel in April. Police say the 53-year-old raped a woman while...
