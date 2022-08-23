Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernmassnews.com
3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people are facing charges after police responded to a report of car break-ins over the weekend. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers went to a gun call with three suspects trying to break into cars on Demond Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police...
Eyewitness News
Police respond to a domestic violence incident on Vernon Ave
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they responded to a domestic incident at 106 Vernon Avenue earlier this evening. A male in his thirties was taken into custody. No weapons were located, according to police. A female victim suffered minor injuries.
Springfield police searching for Subway armed robbery suspect
Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery at a Subway last week.
westernmassnews.com
Car crashes into house on Denver Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigatingh after a car crashed into a Springfield home Monday morning. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that the collision occurred around 6 a.m. Monday on Denver Street. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation by Springfield...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford police arrest Laurel Street homicide suspect
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a man in connection to a homicide on Laurel Street on Friday. On Thursday, Aug 11, police received a 911 call from a man at 252 Laurel Street stating he had been shot. The caller also informed police there was a second shooting victim in the residence who […]
iBerkshires.com
Olde Forge Owner Says Restaurant Will Recover from Sunday Fire
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The popular Old Forge restaurant on Route 7 suffered severe damage in the rear of the building from a fire late Sunday morning. There is damage in the salad bar and back of the building but owner Kirk Grippo said the eatery is going to be back open as soon as possible.
westernmassnews.com
One person sent to hospital in bicycle accident on Chestnut Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police in Springfield responded to an accident involving a person on a bike and pedestrian Saturday night. That incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. on Chestnut Street. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw a portion of Chestnut Street blocked off. Officials said one...
westernmassnews.com
Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is dead after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress Streets for a report of a crash between a bicyclist and one car, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Conn. Neighborhood
Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
Police investigating Wethersfield deaths as a murder-suicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield police responded to Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers said they found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded […]
Police seeking identity of suspects stealing catalytic converters in Springfield
The Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with stealing catalytic converters.
wamc.org
Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition
Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Suspect who escaped from Hartford courthouse arrested in East Hartford
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 7 hours...
Police: Albany man arrested, found with loaded gun
An Albany man has been arrested after police said he was found with an illegally possessed handgun. The Albany Police Department said Kirkland Wright, 35, was arrested on August 26.
Register Citizen
Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest
FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
westernmassnews.com
Investigators identify victim of Springfield homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed over the weekend in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s office, said 29-year-old John Rivera of Springfield died Saturday at Baystate Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound in the area of the 0-100 block of Longhill Street.
westernmassnews.com
Sunday night celebration honors Rabbi Amy Wallk
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A special crystal concert celebration was held Sunday to honor Rabbi Amy Wallk. For the past 15 years, Rabbi Wallk has shown dedication and commitment to the community of Temple Bethel. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance at the event and said he is grateful for...
westernmassnews.com
Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft
School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
East Longmeadow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
A man from East Longmeadow was indicted Tuesday on fentanyl and firearm charges.
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun on Temple Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting a gun at a car.
Comments / 0