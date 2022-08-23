Myles Garrett not looking at facing former teammate Baker Mayfield as a 'rivalry,' still hoping to get sacks

Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday
Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
CBS Sports
NFL preseason Week 3 winners and losers: Mitchell Trubisky, Baker Mayfield and rookie QBs take strides
The 2022 NFL preseason is officially in the books. That means real football is just around the corner. Before rosters are finalized and Week 1 preparations begin, however, which players and teams took big strides forward (or backward) in Week 3 of the exhibition schedule? Here's a look at some of the major winners and losers from the preseason finales:
CBS Sports
Panthers' Sam Darnold: Leaves Friday's game
Darnold needed a cart to go to the locker room after suffering an apparent left ankle injury during Friday's preseason contest versus the Bills, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. While throwing an incompletion, Darnold's left ankle rolled to the inside as he was taken the ground by a Bills defender....
CBS Sports
Colts' Armani Watts: Out for season
Watts suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Head coach Frank Reich described Watts' injury as "pretty significant" and he is now done for the year. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready ahead of next year's training camp.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Needs cart to go to locker room
Gonzalez (leg) was carted to the locker room during Friday's preseason game versus the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. According to Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site, Gonzalez went down after attempting a practice kick on the sideline as the team's offense entered the red zone. Gonzalez was steady for Carolina last season, making 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 22 of 23 point-after tries in 12 appearances. It remains to be seen if the Panthers will be required to bring in a reinforcement at placekicker.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Mac Jones explains why he was visibly frustrated during 23-6 preseason loss to Raiders
The New England Patriots preseason has not gone as well as they probably would've liked it to go, losing two of the three games, including a 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to conclude the preseason. The offense did not look ready to go and the struggles on the field lead to frustrations off the field.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale
Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: The type of contract that isn't fully guaranteed Lamar Jackson should consider from Ravens
Time is running out for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to get a deal done. Jackson, who doesn't have an agent, has set a deadline of the start of the regular season for an agreement on a new deal to be reached or he's going to play out his rookie contract for his fully guaranteed $23.016 million fifth-year option. Baltimore's first game is on Sept. 11 against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness
Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
CBS Sports
Colts' Parris Campbell: Another target-free outing
Campbell started Saturday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, but he wasn't targeted on 13 offensive snaps. While Campbell saw action in all three of the Colts' exhibitions, he only saw two passes comes his way and didn't haul in either of them. He thus enters the regular season with no in-game connections with new starting quarterback Matt Ryan, and Campbell also has ample competition for targets in the form of top wide receiver Michael Pittman and rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce. On top of that, injuries have limited Campbell, a 2019 second-rounder himself, to 15 games and 34 catches through three campaigns.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Out Friday, manages workout
Anderson (quad/hip) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Bills, but he did go through a pregame workout on the field, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports. Anderson is set to finish the preseason without any appearances but at least seems to be on track...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch in preseason finale
Gesicki tallied one catch on one target for 18 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles. Gesicki made his lone catch of the game on the team's third offensive possession, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge for Sony Michel. Gesicki has been the subject of trade rumors due to questions regarding his potential role in the Miami offense as a true tight end -- rather than a de facto wide receiver -- in recent days. However, if he remains in Miami, Gesicki could still be the third option in the passing attack behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Status still uncertain
Watson (knee) could be available for Week 1 against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The rookie second-round pick was activated off the PUP list earlier in August, but he never ended up playing in any preseason contests. As a result, it's unclear if Watson will be available when the Packers battle the Vikings on Sept. 11. Expect more information regarding the rookie's status to become clearer when the team releases its first official injury/practice reports. Watson still figures to sit below Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb and maybe even Romeo Doubs on the depth chart to begin the year.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury
Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
CBS Sports
Ben DiNucci: Parting ways with Cowboys
DiNucci will be waived by the Cowboys on Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. DiNucci spent the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract with the team in January. While he was unable to secure a spot on the Cowboys' 53-man roster, it's possible that he lands on a practice squad in 2022. Over three preseason games this year, DiNucci completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 181 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing five times for 11 yards.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Plays two snaps ahead of cuts
Arnold played just two first-half snaps and wasn't targeted in Saturday's 28-12 preseason loss to Atlanta. Arnold topped Jacksonville's tight end depth chart down the stretch last season after being acquired from Carolina via trade, but he's definitely behind offseason acquisition Evan Engram at this point, and Chris Manhertz seems to also have surpassed Arnold for the No. 2 spot. Arnold didn't do anything to bolster his case to make the team Saturday, but it would be surprising if he got cut, even with 2021 fifth-round pick Luke Farrell also in the mix for a spot at at tight end.
CBS Sports
Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. shot multiple times in attempted robbery; team releases statement
A day after sitting out the Commanders' preseason finale in anticipation of a big role this regular season, rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times as the victim of an attempted robbery, according to NFL Media and NBC Sports Washington. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama this spring, Robinson is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries after an apparent carjacking attempt, per ESPN.
