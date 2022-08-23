Lajewski and Kane seek reelection to Sea Girt Board of Education

SEA GIRT — Two candidates are running unopposed for two available seats on the Sea Girt Board of Education this November. Seeking new three-year terms are incumbents John Lajewski and Marjorie Kane.

John Lajewski

Mr. Lajewski, 51, has lived in the borough since 2007. He and his wife, Debra, have two children, Charlie and James both attending Sea Girt Elementary School.

Professionally, Mr. Lajewski is a partner and senior VP at Conner Strong & Buckelew, Insurance/Risk Management/Employee Benefits Consulting Firm.

He is seeking his second three-year term on the board of education.

Marjorie Kane

Ms. Kane, 50, has been an educator since 1996 and is currently a learning disabilities teacher consultant [LDTC] in the Neptune Township School District.

She was raised in Sea Girt and her family has lived in the borough since 1973. She returned to Sea Girt with her family in 2016.

Ms. Kane ha s been a member of the Sea Girt Board of Education since January 2020 and is seeking a three-year term.

