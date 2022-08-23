ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does first freeze usually happen in Denver?

By Dara Bitler
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Temperatures have been in the 80s and 90s in Denver but it won’t be long before the first freeze arrives. It could be here in as early as 16 days, based on history.

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.

When could it snow in Denver?

First freezes

Here is a look at the first freeze dates for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service :

  • 2021: Oct. 13
  • 2020: Sept. 8
  • 2019: Oct. 9
  • 2018: Oct. 10
  • 2017: Oct. 9
  • 2016: Oct. 6
  • 2015: Oct. 28
  • 2014: Oct. 3
  • 2013: Oct. 4
  • 2012: Oct. 5

Earliest Freeze

Here is a look at the top five earliest first freeze dates in Denver history, according to NWS:

  • Sept. 8, 2020
  • Sept. 8, 1962
  • Sept. 11, 1898
  • Sept. 12, 1902
  • Sept. 14, 1876

Latest first freeze dates

Here is a look at the five latest first freeze dates in Denver history, according to NWS:

  • Nov. 15, 1944
  • Nov. 6, 1924
  • Nov. 4, 1940
  • Oct. 30, 1974
  • Oct. 29, 1941
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18.

The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

On the flip side, the first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record.

‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado

Be sure to bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather Team .

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

