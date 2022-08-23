ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
yoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Girls Use Late Goal to Tie With Apollo (w/PHOTOS)

With four minutes to play in Saturday’s matchup with visiting Apollo, the Hopkinsville girls’ soccer team appeared headed for its fifth shutout loss of the season. However, Hoptown’s Laney Wilson had other ideas, running onto a deflection and finding the back of the net to salvage a 1-1 draw with the E-gals.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Boys Drop a Pair at Russellville Panther Classic

It was a long day on Saturday for the Trigg County boys’ soccer team at the Russellville Panther Classic, with the Wildcats slipping to 1-6 overall with losses to Bullitt East and Graves County. Trigg opened against the 8-1 Chargers, whose only loss so far this season came by...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell’s Girls Post Shutout for First All A Classic Title

The Caldwell County Lady Tigers captured their first 2nd Region All A Classic soccer championship on Saturday, shutting out Crittenden County 7-0 in the final at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Caldwell, now 5-1-1, advances to face 1st Region champion Murray in a semi-state contest. Murray will host that match at...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Wins Second Straight Class 2A Golf Sectional

Trigg County picked up a pair of wins Saturday at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Trigg County shot a team score of 310 to claim the Trigg County Invitational. The tournament also served as the Class 2A Sectional with the Wildcats qualifying for the Class 2A State Tournament. Ty Butts and...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Trigg County, KY
Trigg County, KY
Coronavirus
Trigg County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Sports
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Lady Tigers Play Two in Todd County

The Caldwell County Lady Tigers were in Elkton Saturday for a pair of matches. The Lady Tigers took on Todd County Central and Owensboro Catholic. Take a look at the pics from the matches. All photos courtesy of Holly Bivins. Lady Tigers Play Two in Todd County.
TODD COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Todd Central Runners Compete at Clarksville Invitational

A pair of runners from Todd County Central were among those to take part in a cross country meet Saturday in Clarksville. Fisher Borders and Aidan Bobbett were the Rebels who ran at the Clarksville High Wildcat Invitational. Borders finished his run in a time of 21:00.4. That time was...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
yoursportsedge.com

Todd Central Rebels Off to Historic Start in 2022 Soccer Season

The Todd County Central Rebels have the chance to continue to make history for the school’s soccer program this weekend. The Rebels will be in Glasgow Saturday to play two more matches in the Scotties Classic, with those matches being against Hart County and Russell County. The Rebels have...
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hopkinsville Wins Two at Russellville Panther Classic

It turned out to be a good day Saturday for the Hopkinsville Tigers in the Russellville Panther Classic. The Tigers picked up a pair of wins over Russellville and Barren County. In the opener, the Tigers picked up a 10-0 mercy rule win over the host Panthers. Gabe Harton led...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Covid#Rbi
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Impressive in Sweep of Owensboro Catholic

Maybe the loss to Logan County in the season opener got the Todd County Central Lady Rebels’ attention just a little bit. The Lady Rebels were in fine form Saturday as they began the day with a sweep of Owensboro Catholic. The match was part of a three-team gathering in Elkton involving the Lady Rebels, the Lady Aces, and Caldwell County.
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Traylor Header Caps All A Championship

Caldwell County’s Cali Traylor finished off the Lady Tigers’ 2nd Region All A Classic championship in style Saturday night. Traylor headed home a corner kick from Jena Grimes in the 80th minute to put the cap on a 7-0 victory over Crittenden County. It was Traylor’s second goal...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Rebecca Wood Looking to Take the Lead in 2022

After years of running behind her sister Allison Wood, little sis Rebecca is ready to take the lead for the Hopkinsville cross country team. She does that while working around a busy schedule that includes playing defender for the Lady Tiger soccer team.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Light and Morris Run for HCA at Madisonville Classic

Runners from Heritage Christian Academy were among those taking part Saturday in the Madisonville Classic cross country meet. Bryce Light ran in the boys race, while Taylor Morris competed in the girls’ race. Light finished his race in a time of 24:19.52. The time place him in 47th place...
MADISONVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Todd Central Sweeps Past Caldwell County

Since the first match of the season, the Todd County Central Lady Rebels have just been rolling through opponents on the volleyball court. That run continued in the second of two matches Saturday as the Lady Rebels swept their way past the Caldwell County Lady Tigers. Todd Central opened their...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Mayfield Blanks Hopkinsville 36-0

MAYFIELD — In west Kentucky high school football, some mistakes can be brushed aside, never to be addressed again. They don’t change an outcome, so players and coaches can forgive and forget. But War Memorial Stadium — home of vaunted Class 2A Mayfield — is an unforgiving hellscape...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

St. Mary Handles Lyons 5-1

The Lyon County Lyons headed to Paducah Friday night hoping to rebound from Thursday night’s tough home loss to Massac County. Edward O’Neill and the St Mary Vikings had other plans. O’Neill scored two goals and assisted on another as St. Mary came away with a 5-1 win...
SAINT MARY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Logan County Runs Over Colonels 49-6

Looking to move to 2-0 for the first time since an undefeated regular season in 2017, the Christian County Colonels instead received a heavy dose of Logan County’s Ryan Rayno on Friday in a 49-6 loss to the Cougars. The final score matches last season’s meeting in Hopkinsville, also...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

O’Neill’s Hat Trick Leads St. Mary Past Lady Lyons

The Lyon County Lady Lyons bid for back-to-back wins came up just a bit short Friday evening. The Lady Lyons dropped a 6-2 road decision at St. Mary. Katie O’Neill’s hat trick led the way for the Lady Vikings, who improved to 6-1 with the win. St. Mary’s only loss so far this season came to Murray in the 1st Region All A Classic.
LYON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy