LA Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25th Birthday With Free Cakes
LOS ANGELES, CA — Angelenos can get a free cake on can wander over to Nothing Bundt Cakes on Sept. 1, where the chain will be giving away free Confetti Bundtlets to the first 250 guests. The giveaway, happening at all 450 locations across the Golden State and the...
Mercedes-Benz opens its second-largest classic car center in Long Beach
Given Southern California's mild weather, time has been kind to Mercedes-Benz. Which is why the only Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in the U.S. is located here.
Paul Williams Designed Homes for Stars Like Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball in Neighborhoods He Would Not Have Been Allowed to Live In
Paul Williams designed at least 2,500 houses and commercial buildings, most of them in and around Los Angeles.
Woman dies after crashing into tree near Disneyland
A woman lost her life early Saturday morning after she crashed her SUV into a tree on West Katella Avenue near Disneyland. The crash took place just before 3 a.m., according to the Anaheim Police Department. The woman rear ended her GMC Yukon SUV into a Dodge Charger and then sped off before crashing into a palm tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants inside the SUV.The woman has not been identified at this moment. Anaheim PD told City News Service it believes that speed flayed a factor in the crash.The driver of the Dodge Charger was not injured.Anyone with information related to this fatal crash is asked to call Anaheim PD at 714-765-1997.
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To Indulge
An epic seafood platter In Long Beach that's guaranteed to bring out your inner shipwreck. Seafood platter at San Pedro Fish Market Long BeachInstagram @sanpedrofish. (Los Angeles, CA) - Still looking for something to do this weekend? Why not indulge in some seafood goodness?
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
Timeless Provençal Style Stone Villa in Orange County
Located at the residential and golf preserve Shady Canyon in Irvine, California, this Mediterranean style estate has a casual elegant rustic charm. Designed by EBTA Architects, the stone villa is organized around multiple courtyards. The use of materials such as reclaimed roof tiles, antique beams, and carved limestone give the home a timeless authenticity.
The 16 Best San Clemente Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of San Clemente restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little bit easier. Our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that San Clemente has to offer.
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
SoCal warming up Monday, with heat wave rolling in by midweek
An excessive heat watch has been issued for Southern California starting Wednesday as a triple-digit heat wave rolls in to the region.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
Gunman opens fire inside crowded Los Angeles bar; 6 wounded
A man opened fire inside a crowded bar in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, leaving one person in critical condition and wounding five others.
Pedestrian fatal in Sunset Beach
A 45-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured in a pre-dawn collision with a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle on Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Way near Broadway in the Sunset Beach area. The injured man – identified only as...
3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash
Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Footage from the scene shows a white BMW and an older blue SUV that collided and remain smashed […]
Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns
The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he's pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, the small theme park that operates within the park, says the area is already unsafe and the city's plan would only make things worse. Wolovich has operated his theme park for four years. He and his team designed and built nearly everything in El Dorado Frontier from scratch. "I'm not even enjoying it...
Rustic Tuscan Farmhouse Style Stone Villa in California
This charming rustic estate nestled in the canyon in Irvine, California is surrounded by lush landscaping. The stone house is inspired by Tuscan farmhouses. Designed by EBTA Architects, the timeless rustic villa boasts the finest craftsmanship and authentic materials.
Rancho Palos Verdes man struck, killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
The investigation is continuing today into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call.
Pastor Rick Warren delivers final Saddleback Church sermon
Pastor Rick Warren opened his final sermon at Saddleback Church on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a familiar question. “Have I told you lately that I love you?” he asked the packed congregation at Saddleback’s main campus in Lake Forest and those watching remotely. Saddleback Church regularly draws a weekly global audience of more than 40,000 people.
Anaheim family of 9 struggles to find housing after losing pets, belongings in fire
ANAHEIM, Calif. - An Anaheim family of nine lost everything in a house fire, and now they're struggling to find new housing. The fire started one week ago on Sunday at 3 a.m. and spread throughout the house. Maria Rubio, her husband and their seven children were all inside the house at the time. Their 8-year-old son, Gabriel, first alerted the family to the fire.
Dutch Bros to open its first shop in Oceanside
The grand opening will be on Thursday, August 25th
