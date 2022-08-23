Wendy’s employee shot at drive-thru customer Friday night on Hilton Head, police say

Police are looking for a fast-food employee who they say shot at a customer’s car who was waiting at the drive-thru of a Hilton Head Wendy’s on Nature Way Friday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Fernando Montano in relation to the shooting and have warrants out for his arrest. Once found, Montano could face charges of aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert.

Police were called out just before 11 p.m. after getting a call about the shooting. A manager reported that an employee, identified as Montano, shot at a car waiting in the drive-thru and then ran out of the building.

The manager told police that the employee went up to the window, ducked behind a wall and shot at the car. A passenger in the car, the manager said, also had a gun. After Montano fired two shots at the car, he ran out of the building and continued shooting as it drove away, police said in the alert.

At least six shots were fired, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

“This is not a random act of violence from an employee to a customer,” said Viens. “We believe there is a relationship of some sort.”

The car drove off after the shots were fired. No injuries were reported but the window of the drive-thru was shattered.

Police are still investigating whether or not the people in the car shot back at the employee, Viens said.

Anyone with information may call Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.