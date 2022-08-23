VOTE: Which Centre County high school football player will have the best season?

Centre County’s high school football teams will have a number of players to look out for during the 2022 season.

The Centre Daily Times is conducting a poll for fans to choose which player they think will have the best season this year. Ten players from Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College are listed. This unscientific, just-for-fun poll will close at noon on Friday and you can vote as many times as you like.

Here’s a look at the players:

QB/DB Ben Gustkey, Philipsburg-Osceola

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ben Gustkey looks for a pass during a game between Bellefonte Area High School and Philipsburg-Osceola High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Bellefonte. Centre Daily Times, file

Gustkey went 39-for-109 (35.8%) on passes for 615 yards, eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2021. He also had a rushing touchdown. In 10 games, he made 37 total tackles (23 solo), an interception and three pass deflections as a defensive back.

WR/OLB Cam Watkins, Bald Eagle Area

Bald Eagle Area’s Cam Watkins cuts down the field with the ball and and scores a touchdown during the game against North Penn-Mansfield on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

The junior had a breakout year as an offensive and defensive player in 2021. Watkins led the team with 38 receptions for 495 yards and seven touchdowns as a receiver and led the team with 10.5 sacks in 11 games and three quarterback hurries.

QB Carson Nagle, Bald Eagle Area

Bald Eagle Area’s Carson Nagle makes a pass during the game against Jersey Shore on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Nagle is now a sophomore and ready to expand on his air attack from his freshman season. Last year, he went 168-for-289 (58.1%) through the air for 1,897 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

LB/DE JW Scott, State College

State College’s Owen Barr (4), Jack Roeshot (10) and JW Scott (11) line up against Delaware Valley on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 in the opening round of the PIAA 6A championships at Hazleton High School. Mark Helbley/Photo provided

Scott is returning to a power-packed defense as a senior. The edge rusher made 139 total tackles (87 solo) to lead the team, five tackles for loss and three sacks last season.

QB Jackson Romig, Penns Valley

Penns Valley quarterback Jackson Romig drops back to make a pass during the game against Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times, file

Romig was highly-efficient in 2021, going 85-for-120 (70.8%) on passes for 1,261 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He is now heading into a pivotal junior season.

RB/LB Jakodi Jones, Philipsburg-Osceola

Jones was set to be an important part of P-O’s offense last season, but he suffered a season-ending injury. The senior will return to the backfield this season and to jump-start the Mounties offense.

WR/DB Miles Brooks, Penns Valley

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Josiah Kephart stops Penns Valley’s Miles Brooks during the game on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Brooks hauled in 46 passes for 703 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021. The expectation from Penns Valley head coach Martin Tobias is for Brooks to take on an even larger role.

TE/DE Stephen Scourtis, State College

State College’s Stephen Scourtis dives to stop Mt. Lebanon’s ball carrier during the PIAA class 6A semifinal game on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Mansion Park. Mt. Lebanon won, 49-28. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

The Harvard commit had 102 total tackles (59 solo) and had a team-high 18 tackles for loss. Scourtis will have an increased role on the offensive side of the ball after adding 13 receptions for 131 yards last season as a tight end.

QB/SEC Trevor Johnson, Bellefonte

Bellefonte quarterback Trevor Johnson is pursued by Clearfield’s Hayden Kovalick on Friday night. Chris Wechtenhiser/Photo provided

Johnson, a junior, stepped into the starting quarterback role in the midst of the 2021 season. He went 28-for-66 (42.4%) on passes for 397 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions last year.

LB Tyler Rice, Bellefonte

The senior linebacker will settle in as a defensive leader in 2022. As a junior, he had 75 total tackles (34 solo) in 2021.