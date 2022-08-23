Read full article on original website
Jacqueline Kelly
5d ago
Houston Harte has become a death trap with all the racing that goes on !!
Reply(2)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
San Angelo LIVE!
The Mysterious Disappearance of One of the “Sic Em Cats” Flags
SAN ANGELO, TX — The decades’ old tradition at all San Angelo Central Bobcat football games is the running of three flags, each with separate words, “Sic,” “Em,” and “Cats.” The flags promote spirit and are used to celebrate scores. Every score features three flag bearers running the length of the Bobcat side of the stadium. At the Killeen Shoemaker game Friday night, the flag bearers were missing the third flag that read “Cats.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 26, 2022
New cases and positivity rates continue to decline, according to the latest COVID-19 report released by the City of San Angelo.
SAPD investigating Champion Lane drive-by shooting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD is investigating a potential drive-by shooting that took place early Thursday evening. Police say that officers were dispatched to a residence on Champion Lane with reports of shots being fired toward a vehicle. Officers learned that the suspect’s vehicle was gone prior to their arrival. No injuries were reported. SAPD […]
SAPD looking for a missing man
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The SAPD is searching for a man who has been missing since he was last seen on August 10 at around 11 p.m. Eric Talton is a 31-year-old who stands 5’10” and is around 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts […]
Texas High School Football Scores: Week 1 of 2022
SAN ANGELO, TX — Texas high school football scores for week one of the 2022 season. San Angelo Central High School Bobcats are in Killeen facing the Shoemaker Wolves. See over 60 high school football scores here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dangerous San Angelo Fugitive Captured Friday in Joint Operation
SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers led by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Friday captured a dangerous fugitive at a residence in San Angelo. According to the TGCSO, Deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint operation with the San Angelo Police Department to capture a dangerous fugitive. The operation resulted in the capture and arrest of Juan Morales, age 38, from a residence in San Angelo. Juan Morales was a fugitive from justice and had a total of twelve warrants for his arrest out of Tom Green County. Ten of the warrants were for felony…
Plateauberfests 2nd annual event coming soon
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Plateau Brewing Co. is a locally-owned, Texas-centric Brewery and beer distribution operation rooted deep in West Texas and the business’s second annual Plateauberfest event is coming back to San Angelo in September. Plateauberfest takes a West Texas spin on the traditional German Oktoberfest. Attendees can look forward to a variety of […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: August 29, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Racing on Houston Harte Causing Rollover Crash
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Cynthia Diego from Diego's Burritos sits with Joe Hyde. Also, a rollover crash slowed traffic on Houston Harte, the library will no longer charge late fees, a new Allsups has opened, the Chamber has released their 20 under 40 list, the Wall Hawks are ready for war against the Eastland Mavericks, and an update on the Mason County Courthouse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concho Valley Crime Stoppers wanted list for August
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers (CVCS) encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. We have compiled a list of all individuals currently wanted by the CVCS for the month of August as of today. Antoni Gutierrez Stacy Rodreiguez Clinton Gallimore Earnest Hunter […]
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Fugitive wanted for multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon booked in joint TGCS/SAPD operation
SAN ANGELO, Tx — A San Angelo man who was wanted for multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had evaded law enforcement twice was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on Friday. According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on Friday,...
Drama at the Trailer Park Erupts in Sounds of Gunfire
SAN ANGELO, TX – Drama broke out at the South Concho Mobile Park homes on Thursday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 25, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to Champions Ln., inside of the South Concho Mobile Park, for the report of shots fired. Prior to the officers' arrival it was learned that the shooting suspect had fled the scene. No listed vehicle was named. Police said the event happened as a result of a domestic disturbance. San Angelo LIVE! reporters spoke to witnesses on scene who gave a contradicting stories.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Concho Valley Live: Film Fest Friday kickoff, August 26, 2022
In a joint statement from SAPAC and Discover San Angelo, they describe the origins of the film festival:. The San Angelo Convention & Visitors Bureau (Discover San Angelo) in conjunction with the creators of the Austin Revolution Film Festival, which has captured the indie film vibe of Austin since 2014, presents the San Angelo REVOLUTION Film Festival. The festival introduces the independent film to a West Texas audience, as well as visitors from around the world. We look forward to a successful festival and to having attendees join us in our oasis in West Texas, off the beaten path.
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Assaulting a Pregnant Woman & Child Endangerment Top Daily Booking Report
San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the...
Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
Comments / 6