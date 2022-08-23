LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. The top legislator in Texas is the lieutenant governor. Democrat Mike Collier is just inches away from incumbent Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in the latest polling. Collier is hoping to sway West Texans voters with a new advertisement campaign in our neighborhood. He’ll join us on this week’s broadcast to talk about the campaign ahead leading up to the November election.

