everythinglubbock.com
Mike Collier buys ads targeting West Texas Republicans
LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is debuting his first advertisements in Lubbock and Amarillo tomorrow, attacking Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in a 30-second digital and radio spot titled “Not a Good Republican.”. The ad focuses on the candidate’s roles as a “businessman, energy...
everythinglubbock.com
Beto O’Rourke postponing campaign events due to bacterial infection
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke announced he’d been diagnosed with a bacterial infection Friday and would be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates. In a tweet Sunday, O’Rourke said he visited a San Antonio hospital on Friday after he began feeling ill....
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (8/28/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. The top legislator in Texas is the lieutenant governor. Democrat Mike Collier is just inches away from incumbent Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in the latest polling. Collier is hoping to sway West Texans voters with a new advertisement campaign in our neighborhood. He’ll join us on this week’s broadcast to talk about the campaign ahead leading up to the November election.
everythinglubbock.com
Uvalde families to rally in Austin to demand raise in minimum age to buy AR-15s
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Uvalde community will gather in Austin Saturday morning for a march and rally to demand that Gov. Greg Abbott take action toward gun safety. This comes after the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about an hour and a half west of San Antonio, where an 18-year-old gunman killed two teachers and 19 children.
everythinglubbock.com
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
everythinglubbock.com
FBI Dallas encourages North Texas businesses to stay vigilant for cyber threats
DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — Companies and business entities, including government, private sector and non-profit organizations, of all sizes throughout North Texas should remain informed about and vigilant of persistent malicious cyber intrusions and sustained cyber-related threats. The FBI continues to see a significant number of cyber-attacks against private sector...
everythinglubbock.com
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA...
everythinglubbock.com
Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: State’s gas price average still dropping despite rise in oil prices
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s gas price average fell for the 10th consecutive week, according to a press release from AAA Texas. However, rising crude oil prices and weather concerns pushed the gas price average up in some Texas metropolitan areas. The statewide average price for...
everythinglubbock.com
Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who attacks or harasses election workers in the key swing state this fall and proclaimed his faith in the state’s election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.
