Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
MARSHALL COUNCIL MEMBER WARD IV SEAT SELECTED IN DRAWING
The City of Marshall conducted a drawing by lot to determine the winner of the election for the Ward IV Council Member seat. The drawing took place on August 26. The candidates taking part in the drawing were Steve Cook, Bruce Knowles, and Harold Simmons. City Administrator JD Kehrman said...
kmmo.com
SFCC TO HOLD JOB AND COLLEGE TRANSFER FAIR
State Fair Community College’s Career Services and Missouri Job Center is scheduled to host a free Job and College Transfer Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, in the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center on the Sedalia campus. A news release says more than 65 employers...
kmmo.com
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN CARROLL, CHARITON COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed for a...
kmmo.com
SFCC STUDENTS COMPETE AT SKILLS-USA NATIONAL COMPETITION
For the first time in State Fair Community College history, three students in the Precision Machining program competed in the post secondary SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills (NLSC) competition in Atlanta, Georgia, and were ranked fourth in the nation in Automated Manufacturing. Members of SFCC’s team were Mikhail Boychuk of Cole Camp, Shae Childers of Windsor and Wyatt Siegal of Tipton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
SFCC TO HOST MERIT BADGE EVENT FOR BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA
State Fair Community College is scheduled to host its first ever Merit Badge College for the Boy Scouts of America on September 24 in Sedalia. A news release says the camp is an opportunity for scouts to earn merit badges in animal and plant science, robotics, welding, auto maintenance, dentistry, health care, citizenship, and more.
kmmo.com
MONTY R. CHASE
Monty R. Chase, age 67, of Marshall, MO, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Sinking Creek Cemetery in Everton, MO. Memorials are suggested to Gill Memorial Building Fund or Fitzgibbon-Mary Montgomery Hospice. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
LOCAL TUSKEGEE AIRMAN PASSES AWAY
James Shipley of Tipton died July 21 at his home in Tipton. Shipley was the last living Tuskegee Airman living in Missouri. Three of Shipley’s nephews are in the process of turning the now defunct black school in Tipton into the James Shipley Museum of African History. Shipley’s nephews...
kmmo.com
FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE IN DEATH OF A CENTRAL METHODIST STUDENT
A Memphis, Tennessee man has been charged with first-degree murder in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, Kundarrius Kinte Taylor shot and killed Torrance Evans, a Central Methodist student on the evening of August 25 just off campus. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer, Taylor turned himself into Fayette Police. Taylor admitted under questioning that he and the victim had not been getting along and the victim was making verbal demands to Taylor. Taylor brandished a pistol from his backpack and fired twice killing Evans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 27-year-old Independence man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, August 27. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the motorcycle driven by Corey Walters ran off the highway on to a gravel road, overturned and ejected Walters.
kmmo.com
A WARRANT ISSUED FOR A MARSHALL MAN FOR TWO FELONIES
A Marshall man has been charged with felonies for stealing and resisting arrest by fleeing after an incident on Tuesday, August 24. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department were advised that a vehicle was stolen from Conoco in Marshall. An officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Duancy Smith, the driver of the vehicle proceeded to flee out of city limits. The vehicle was disabled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Smith fled on foot and a Marshall Police Officer chased him on foot. A K-9 unit attempted to track him but was unsuccessful.
kmmo.com
GARY LEE FRAKES
Gary Lee Frakes, age 65, of Concordia, MO, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence. Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Concordia with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the American Liver Foundation or Humane Society for Animals and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Comments / 0