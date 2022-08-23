ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Symphony at Salk hosts 'Concert Under the Stars'

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoiBr_0hSFulFC00

This year’s annual Symphony at Salk, “Concert Under the Stars,” took place Aug. 20 on the Salk Institute’s iconic courtyard. The acclaimed concert and fundraiser featured a performance by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer Ben Platt and the San Diego Symphony. Guests also enjoyed a gourmet dinner surrounded by Louis Kahn’s masterwork of modern architecture lit with images of science and art. Funds raised at the event help support Salk’s leading-edge research in the fields of aging, cancer, neuroscience, immunology, climate change and more. Visit www.salk.edu

Photos by Jon Clark

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salk
Person
Louis Kahn
Person
Ben Platt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Art#The Salk Institute#The San Diego Symphony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe Review

Rancho Santa Fe, CA
321
Followers
653
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news coverage of Rancho Santa Fe. Featuring local news and events, discussions, announcements, photos and videos.

 https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy