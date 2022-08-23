ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes

ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
5 great walkable coffee shops in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Some days, it can feel like the only thing outnumbering small, independent bookstores in Ann Arbor are the small, independent coffee shops. And while the city has its choice of major chains like Starbucks and the forthcoming Dunkin’ Donuts, there are plenty of places to get an early-morning iced vanilla latte or an afternoon pastry.
Get your sandals fixed for free at Chaco traveling repair bus

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Chaco customers can get their sandals repaired or customize a new pair at an upcoming visit from the brand’s touring repair bus. The Fit For Adventure Tour is coming to Ann Arbor from Thursday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Sept. 4. at Liberty Plaza Park, 310 S. Division St. The tour will offer both on-site repairs and custom Chaco Z Sandals and Chillos.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 28

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Miller/Catherine Street from First Street to Division Street: The area will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, for the Miller/Catherine Street Improvement Project. During this project, there will be the installation of a watermain, storm and sewer and a separate bikeway.
Michigan Wolverines commit tracker: Strong opening week for in-state recruits

Michigan’s football team kicks off its season Saturday against Colorado State, but most of the Wolverines’ recruits are already underway in 2022. Below are the available stats for the Wolverines’ commits and top targets from last week. Michigan currently has 14 verbal pledges in the 2023 cycle and two in the 2024 class.
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

