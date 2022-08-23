Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
See inside this historic Ann Arbor home preserved in rare 1890s style
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A historic Ann Arbor home just steps from the University of Michigan campus has been listed for sale in the city’s Burns Park neighborhood. The home at 923 Olivia Ave. is a Dutch Colonial Revival home built in 1893 that has a striking two-story porch that creates a distinct façade. Local historians noted in a 2014 book that the home was one of the oldest remaining buildings of that architectural style in the area.
Actual ‘Ferris Bueller’ movie car now on display in Michigan for a short time
DEARBORN, MI - Bueller? Bueller? Bueller? An actual car used in the 1986 movie, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is now on display at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn. It just arrived there and will be at the museum for the next six months.
20 more beagles seized from Virginia lab arrive in Ann Arbor to find new homes
ANN ARBOR, MI – After adopting out 15 beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia in just one day, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor has taken in 20 more. The second batch of dogs were brought to Ann Arbor Wednesday, Aug. 24, through the HSHV’s Love Train, a life-saving transportation program where HSHV personnel drive to struggling rescues and shelters with high euthanasia rates, take the animals and bring them to Washtenaw County for a another shot at adoption.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Specialty spice mix is the secret to Star’s Café falafel
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The secret to good falafel? A spice mix from Jordan. Rather, an expensive, customized spice mix from Jordan first ordered in 1983 and bought from the same supplier today, according to Mohamad Hussein, owner of Ann Arbor’s Star’s Café. “We pay triple money...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
5 great walkable coffee shops in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Some days, it can feel like the only thing outnumbering small, independent bookstores in Ann Arbor are the small, independent coffee shops. And while the city has its choice of major chains like Starbucks and the forthcoming Dunkin’ Donuts, there are plenty of places to get an early-morning iced vanilla latte or an afternoon pastry.
Ann Arbor closes city pool for season after employees get COVID
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 is still impacting city operations. The latest is that Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park pool is closed for the season due to COVID-19, the city announced. The outdoor pool located off Packard Road...
Dixon/Hernandez GOP ticket cements parental rights in education as major issue
LANSING, MI — Broadening parental rights in education and rolling back regulations on businesses appear to be the major issues of the Tudor Dixon-Shane Hernandez gubernatorial ticket, the certainty of which was established early Saturday, Aug. 27. “The state of Michigan will be the number one state in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Get your sandals fixed for free at Chaco traveling repair bus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Chaco customers can get their sandals repaired or customize a new pair at an upcoming visit from the brand’s touring repair bus. The Fit For Adventure Tour is coming to Ann Arbor from Thursday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Sept. 4. at Liberty Plaza Park, 310 S. Division St. The tour will offer both on-site repairs and custom Chaco Z Sandals and Chillos.
Michigan RB commit Cole Cabana leads Dexter to blowout win over Grosse Pointe South
DETROIT – The expectations are high for Cole Cabana and Dexter’s football team this season. And if the first game is any indication of how the year will go for the Michigan commit and the Dreadnaughts as a whole, it could be a memorable one.
Lapeer gives Ann Arbor Huron a ‘wake-up call’ in Battle at the Big House
ANN ARBOR – There were lessons to be learn on both sidelines during Lapeer and Ann Arbor Huron’s matchup Friday night at Michigan Stadium. For Lapeer, the Lightning learned they had a deep roster as several players stepped in and made impacts during their, 32-2, win in the Battle at the Big House series.
Construction coming to street near Briarwood mall for sidewalk project
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor thoroughfare near Briarwood Mall will see intermittent lane closures and temporary detours at one intersection starting Tuesday, Aug. 30, as contractors install new sidewalk. The project, starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, is slated for the west side of South State Street between East...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan football a big betting favorite vs. Colorado State
Oddsmakers like Michigan football to win its season opener next week, and they’re expecting it to happen in convincing fashion. Jim Harbaugh’s team currently sits as four-touchdown favorites for its Saturday game against Colorado State (noon, ABC), suggesting a big victory is likely for the Wolverines. Sportsbook operators...
Convention chaos: Snubbed Michigan county GOP chair leads swap of Macomb delegates
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Republican convention started in chaos Saturday as Mark Forton, the formerly recognized chair of the Macomb County GOP, brought a local fight to a statewide stage. Minutes after the convention commenced, Forton supporters led a challenge of Macomb County’s 199 delegates. Dueling Republicans factions...
Vote for first Ann Arbor-area football Player of the Week for 2022 season
ANN ARBOR – There were several standout performances from Ann Arbor-area football players during the first week of the Michigan high school football season last week. Now, MLive has selected eight players for readers to choose from in the first installment of this year’s Ann Arbor-area football Player of the Week poll.
Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy: How Michigan QB battle will be evaluated
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaching staff have elected to delay naming a full-time starter at quarterback, announcing Saturday that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy will both get a chance to showcase their play in the non-conference schedule. McNamara, the incumbent and full-time starter during the Wolverines’ 2021 season, will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 28
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list:. Miller/Catherine Street from First Street to Division Street: The area will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, for the Miller/Catherine Street Improvement Project. During this project, there will be the installation of a watermain, storm and sewer and a separate bikeway.
Michigan GOP sets November candidate slate at nominating convention
LANSING, MI – Michigan Republicans confirmed their slate of nominees for the November election, including top-of-ticket candidates and those for lesser-known statewide positions. Delegates from every county met Saturday at the Lansing Center to vote for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, Michigan Supreme Court, state Board of...
See photos as Ann Arbor Huron takes on Lapeer at the Battle at the Big House
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Lapeer High School took off running, and never looked back in their 32 -2 victory over Ann Arbor Huron at the Battle at the Big House on Friday, Aug. 26. Lapeer capitalized on Ann Arbor Huron’s offensive turnovers throughout the game, most notably with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter after Ann Arbor Huron threw an interception.
The Ann Arbor News
Michigan Wolverines commit tracker: Strong opening week for in-state recruits
Michigan’s football team kicks off its season Saturday against Colorado State, but most of the Wolverines’ recruits are already underway in 2022. Below are the available stats for the Wolverines’ commits and top targets from last week. Michigan currently has 14 verbal pledges in the 2023 cycle and two in the 2024 class.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0