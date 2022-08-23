ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Hearing expected next week in deadly July 2020 shooting of College of Charleston provost’s husband

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Solicitor for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, Scarlett Wilson, said Tuesday the first of three hearings will take place next week regarding individuals accused in the deadly shooting of Thomas DiLorenzo , the husband of then-new College of Charleston Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said DiLorenzo and his wife, Suzanne Austin, were walking near the intersection of King and Clifford Streets – just blocks from the college’s campus – on July 17, 2020, when they were approached by individuals armed with a gun and demanded money.

DiLorenzo was shot during the robbery attempt and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) where he later died.

Two teens, aged 15 and 16, fled the scene but were later located and taken into custody . A third 15-year-old was arrested about a week later. Their identities were never released because of their age.

Solicitor Wilson at the time said the juveniles were expected to undergo an evaluation conducted by the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) which would provide a social history of each child and a psychological evaluation before it would be determined if any of the three would be tried as an adult in the case.

Not much information has been released in connection with the case. But officials with the Charleston Police Department on Tuesday told News 2 that one of the juveniles has been held for almost two years pending trial and adjudication.

Jail records show a slew of charges against that person, identified as Travis Jermaine Wilson, who is now 18 years old, including murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and third-degree assault and battery. The solicitor’s office has petitioned for Wilson to be charged as an adult.

WCBD Count on 2

