Minneapolis, MN

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The reintroduction of T.J. Finley, Auburn’s new QB1

T.J. Finley’s hair bounced with each subtle movement of his head as he dropped back in the pocket. His father, David, still laughs when he goes back to watch the video. It was during a 7-on-7 tournament before Finley’s sophomore year of high school, when he played quarterback for EPS Blaze just before starting at Ponchatoula High. They don’t wear helmets in 7-on-7, so Finley’s hair was on full display, bobbing as he went through his progressions at quarterback.
AUBURN, AL
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

