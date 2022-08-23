Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Mississippi high school coach, former LSU assistant under Nick Saban, starts brawl while scouting, bloodied
A Mississippi high school coach was bloodied as a result of a brawl in the stands of a game he was there to scout. Josh Beasley, the sports editor of the Laurel Leader-Call, identified the man as Heidelberg football coach Jim Nowell, who served as strength and conditioning coach at Mississippi State and under Nick Saban at LSU.
The reintroduction of T.J. Finley, Auburn’s new QB1
T.J. Finley’s hair bounced with each subtle movement of his head as he dropped back in the pocket. His father, David, still laughs when he goes back to watch the video. It was during a 7-on-7 tournament before Finley’s sophomore year of high school, when he played quarterback for EPS Blaze just before starting at Ponchatoula High. They don’t wear helmets in 7-on-7, so Finley’s hair was on full display, bobbing as he went through his progressions at quarterback.
Clay-Chalkville’s playmakers stand out in 6A title rematch, help beat Hueytown
The AHSAA Class 6A title rematch had a few new faces and a couple of redefined roles. Hueytown was still looking for revenge after a late comeback last November came too late. But Clay-Chalkville entered Friday night after its starting quarterback and running back graduated. One junior wide receiver was unavailable for the second straight game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How UAB commits performed in Week 2 of high school football
The high school football season is in its second week and UAB commitments are finding early success with their teams. Here’s a look at how UAB commits faired in the second week of action:. Jaxon Potter, QB, Santa Margarita (Calif.): Potter finished 21-of-34 passing for 289 yards and 4...
Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr: Episode 2
Inside the 20: On today’s episode of Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr — Auburn Live’s recruiting podcast — we focus on the Tigers’ defensive recruiting. Today, we discuss …. -The risers on Auburn’s board at linebacker and safety and what...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0