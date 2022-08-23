ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo’s harsh reality with 49ers, revealed

Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers despite the team making it clear they are moving on from him. The problem is there’s just no market for the veteran quarterback as of the moment. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network made that revelation on Friday, highlighting that there is just no willing trade partner, barring […] The post RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo’s harsh reality with 49ers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Outsider.com

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch ‘Getting Pretty Close’ to Making Decision on Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is facing the same dilemma he entered the 2022 NFL offseason with: What the heck do you do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?. Lynch certainly expected to have been moved on from Garoppolo by this point with the regular season opener just a couple weeks away. Alas, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster. So does his $26.9 million cap hit. There have been no takers on the trade market, leading to speculation that the 49ers could outright cut Garoppolo.
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the team for now, but he doesn’t appear to be part of the team’s plans. Still, GM John Lynch wasn’t tipping his hand on their plan. “First of all, we owe so much to him, he’s been a tremendous leader, tremendous player for us. It’s a different situation having him there but I think there’s a strong foundation in our relationship and we’ll see where it goes,” Lynch said via NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. “…if it’ll come together where he’s a part of us & if so, we’re happy to have him knowing that this is Trey’s team & knowing we will have some strength in that room. And if someone wants to come & offer us a whole lot for a really great QB, then we’ll be happy to listen…”
ClutchPoints

3 surprise roster cuts the 49ers could make before Week 1

Following a 17-0 loss in the preseason finale against the Houston Texans, it is time for the final San Francisco 49ers roster cuts. Overall, the team went 2-1 in preseason play. Players had their chances to impress the coaching staff in the season finale and clinch a roster spot on the 53-man squad. While some […] The post 3 surprise roster cuts the 49ers could make before Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers have inquired about trade for interior O-lineman

If you were hoping the 49ers' preseason finale would help with any Trey Lance uncertainty, it didn’t. And San Francisco’s offensive line didn’t make it any easier. As all eyes were locked on the young QB during the 49ers' 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, it was hard not to notice how vulnerable the inexperienced O-line was.
NBC Sports

Wide receiver Turner makes special case for 49ers roster spot

The 49ers have five receivers who appear to be locks to make the 53-man roster. If the 49ers decide to keep a sixth receiver — in addition to Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and rookie Danny Gray — one veteran player has separated himself. Malik...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers cut tracker: Path to the 53-man roster

The 49ers will need to cut their 80-man roster down to 53 players by 1:00pm Pacific Time on Tuesday. Their cuts began Sunday ahead of their practice. A handful of other cuts could happen before the official announcement Tuesday. Keep track of all the cuts here:. CB Ka'dar Hollman. Hollman...
