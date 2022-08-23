ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

4 inmates overdose at Rutherford Co. Detention Center

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOh7F_0hSFr3Zy00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic.

Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital.

2 inmates die from overdose in Greenville Co. Detention Center

They were treated and released back into the custody of the Rutherford County Detention Center.

Deputies said the fourth inmate was administered Narcan on a precautionary status and remained at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office is still trying to determine how the narcotics were brough into the detention center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
WSPA 7News

3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
GAFFNEY, SC
msn.com

Asheville man faces gun and fentanyl charges

Police say a man faces several charges, including drug trafficking, after a recent arrest. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers arrested a man on gun and fentanyl charges Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, in the 2500 block of Hendersonville Road "while conducting crime prevention in south Asheville." APD says Damion...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutherford County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man arrested in deadly Upstate target practice incident, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway in Gaffney. Deputies were called Songbird Lane in Gaffney around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, they said they found one person with gunshot wound injuries. That person was pronounced dead at the...
GAFFNEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#Rutherford Co#Greenville Co#Brough#Nexstar Media Inc
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Lincoln County Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County man was arrested on drug charges and outstanding warrants after a traffic stop on Thursday. A North Carolina Wildlife officer conducted the traffic stop on Huss Street in Lincolnton for an expired license plate and a movement violation. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy M....
LINCOLNTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wataugaonline.com

Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone

On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
BOONE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

More charges after overdose incident

The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help finding missing woman Alba Ruc. Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy