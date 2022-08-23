Read full article on original website
Border Patrol agents were captured on video in an altercation with migrants in California. The FBI is now investigating
An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers. The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took...
Florida political activist plans to donate Arabic "In God We Trust" signs to Texas school districts
After Texas school districts started receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," which they are required to display in accordance with a new state law, a political activist in Florida has started a GoFundMe to provide districts with signs of national motto in Arabic and a number of other languages.
Missouri school district adopts opt-in corporal punishment policy
A school district in southwest Missouri adopted an opt-in policy this school year allowing corporal punishment of students "only in reasonable form" and when "all other alternative means of discipline have failed," according to the district's website. The district did not clarify how it defines "reasonable," though the school handbook...
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library. Summer Boismier, who was an English teacher at Norman High School, told CNN that...
Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines joins American Association of Adapted Sports Programs board
The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. has named Robin Hines, executive director of the Georgia High School Association, to the AAASP Board of Directors. Hines brings four decades of experience in education, administration and coaching, including his role with the GHSA, where he handles day-to-day operations and challenges, along with interpreting the by-laws created by schools and voted on by the Executive Committee. He also oversees the GHSA’s Coach’s Education Program, which offers training and certification for those interested in becoming a community coach.
